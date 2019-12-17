9 Gift Wrapping Ideas To Try This Christmas

theAsianparent.com
theAsianparent.com
‘Tis the season to be jolly! With Christmas just around the corner, there is a mad frenzy of Christmas shopping happening everywhere. There’s so much to look forward to, such as Christmas promos and Christmas decorations, but the best part is the Christmas gifts! And because it is Christmas, you have every reason to go all out with decorations, starting with these Christmas gift wrapping ideas to try this year.
-
Make personalized gift tags
-
Add nature
-
-
Personalize the wrapper
-
Contrasting strings and ribbons
-
-
Stamp it!
-
Make a paper gift bag
-
-
Explore reusable options
-
Turn it into a kid’s project
-
-
Accessorize
Share this Story