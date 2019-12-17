9 Gift Wrapping Ideas To Try This Christmas

‘Tis the season to be jolly! With Christmas just around the corner, there is a mad frenzy of Christmas shopping happening everywhere. There’s so much to look forward to, such as Christmas promos and Christmas decorations, but the best part is the Christmas gifts! And because it is Christmas, you have every reason to go all out with decorations, starting with these Christmas gift wrapping ideas to try this year.

  • Make personalized gift tags

    @thepaperdollstudio

    Whether it is calligraphy or unique printouts, make gift tags stand out. We really love this idea of using a wax stamp to really personalize the gift tags. It is simple, elegant and easy to make.

  • Add nature

    @greensprucedesignsfurniture

    One of the easiest Christmas gift wrapping ideas to try is adding nature. There’s just something about twigs, acorns, and even dried flowers that add a lovely touch to a simple wrap job to make presents look amazing.

  • Personalize the wrapper

    @denisedion

    If you know how to paint or if you’re creative in any way, why not try and make Christmas wrapping paper? You might need to plan ahead and it could be a lot of hassle, but hey, you’ll get an ‘A’ for effort.

  • Contrasting strings and ribbons

    @lottieandlois

    See how gorgeous green and red go together? But there’s also candy cane strings, lace, glitter and ribbons with various textures. When trying out different Christmas gift wrapping ideas, layer ribbons, and place them against the wrapping paper to see what kind of effect it creates. There are no set rules when it comes to creativity, but maybe it is best to stick to colors that go well together.

  • Stamp it!

    @marple_stationery

    Thinking of wrapping with brown paper but it’s just too plain? Then stamp it with these super cute stamps! Play with colors to keep it festive; after all, Christmas only happens once a year.

  • Make a paper gift bag

    @papertown_id

    Not all presents have to be put into a box and wrapped up with wrapping paper. Smaller gifts actually fit better and can go into personalized paper bags instead. But even if you don’t end up making paper gift bags, you can still do something to customize them and make them yours.

  • Explore reusable options

    @adasatticvintage

    Every year tons of wrapping papers are used and later thrown away. So how about exploring some reusable wrapping options like using a Furoshiki or even beeswax wrappers from zero waste shops? Not only will the receiver get to reuse them, but you’ll also do your part advocating for Mother Earth.

  • Turn it into a kid’s project

    @mw91355

    If you have kids at home you can always turn gift wrapping into a kid’s project. It gives the kids something to do when you involve them in gift preparations. This gives them a sense of pride for the presents they are about to give out. Craftwork is great for improving their motor skills, and you never know -- they just might surprise you with even more unique Christmas gift wrapping ideas!

  • Accessorize

    @madeit

    If you want to keep things simple, modern and minimalist, there are also other ways to add accessories to make your gift pop! You don’t always have to stick to the usual Christmas decorations. Instead, try on some pompoms and wool balls. Even figurines and mini handmade wreaths would make a cute addition.

    After seeing these Christmas gift wrapping ideas, we hope that you’ll break from the norm and try something different this year. Bring out the creativity in you this Christmas!


    This article was republished with permission from theAsianParent.

    This article was republished with permission from theAsianParent.

