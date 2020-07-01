25 Fun Ways to Celebrate the 4th of July That Don't Involve Fireworks

Image: iStock



iStock Look, don't get us wrong: We're all about the patriotic fun that can be had for some people with fireworks. We love the big, bold colors and the way all of it coming together seems a lot more like magic than it does chemistry. But the truth is, there are plenty of families for whom fireworks aren't a fun event -- they're frankly horrible. Plenty of people have sweet dogs in their lives who absolutely can't stand the loud noises and get very scared and upset from the first little fizz to the last bit of smoke in the sky, other people have kids who -- instead of being mesmerized by all the lights and colors, which some babies are -- get really scared by the loud sounds. It's kind of a toss-up, and doesn't mean anything about the kid, it's just random chance. Also, many people feel that even the babies who are into the light show will need ear protection to be present for that, which many families don't readily have on hand.

There's also the issue of sleep training kids. While we believe in not living by absolute rulebooks, we also believe in not disrupting a routine that has finally -- finally, finally! -- allowed us to get an actually reasonable amount of sleep every night, so staying up late for the fireworks show with a baby may not be a great fit for every parent, especially one who's gotten their kiddo off to dreamland. And then, there are older kids, teens, and parents who have anxiety, too -- some people with anxiety really don't like fireworks, and they can even trigger panic attacks. But the good news is that there are plenty of activities to get involved in on July 4th that don't involve big explosions in the sky! We put together a big list here of twenty fun options, some that require more planning than others, and all of which are completely fireworks-free. For some more fun July 4th activities, check out 10 Fourth of July Crafts Kids Can Make, which can be made in advance for showing off at the local parade, or done same-day to enjoy family time together, and Fun 4th of July Projects for the Whole Family, which can be a great way to bond on our nation's birthday.

