25 Iconic '90s Halloween Costumes for Couples



kelseykropielnicki/Instagram For many who grew up during the '90s, childhood nostalgia is a part of everyday life. There are so many current remakes of awesome '90s movies, television shows, and games. But the reminiscing hits a peak each year when Halloween finally rolls around. While other people might don a modern costume with nods to recent pop culture or current politics, Halloween is also the perfect time to go all out transforming into iconic '90's TV characters and movie stars. And what makes an amazing '90s costume even better? Pairing up with a significant other and dressing up as a classic '90s duo.

Think about duos like Doug and Patty Mayonnaise, Zach and Kelly from Saved By The Bell, Jack and Rose from Titanic, or Nickelodeon's Keenan and Kel. The options are endless for creative couples who want to throw it all the way back to the '90s on Halloween night. And the best part? A lot of '90s clothes and accessories are already back in style, so it won't even be that hard to find the right outfit!

Here, we found 20 inspiring couples who took their nostalgic Halloween costumes to the next level. They rocked quirky costumes from rad '90s duos we all loved but have possibly forgotten about. And their creative ideas for putting those costumes together are truly impressive. Some of the costumes are store-bought. Some are DIY. But all of them are like a cool time capsule into the shows, movies, and cartoon characters '90s kids adored. Rock these costumes to a party, and pretty much everyone will be saying, "Oh my gosh! Why didn't I think of that?"