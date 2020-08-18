25 Iconic '90s Halloween Costumes for Couples

For many who grew up during the '90s, childhood nostalgia is a part of everyday life. There are so many current remakes of awesome '90s movies, television shows, and games. But the reminiscing hits a peak each year when Halloween finally rolls around. While other people might don a modern costume with nods to recent pop culture or current politics, Halloween is also the perfect time to go all out transforming into iconic '90's TV characters and movie stars. And what makes an amazing '90s costume even better? Pairing up with a significant other and dressing up as a classic '90s duo.
Think about duos like Doug and Patty Mayonnaise, Zach and Kelly from Saved By The Bell, Jack and Rose from Titanic, or Nickelodeon's Keenan and Kel. The options are endless for creative couples who want to throw it all the way back to the '90s on Halloween night. And the best part? A lot of '90s clothes and accessories are already back in style, so it won't even be that hard to find the right outfit!
Here, we found 20 inspiring couples who took their nostalgic Halloween costumes to the next level. They rocked quirky costumes from rad '90s duos we all loved but have possibly forgotten about. And their creative ideas for putting those costumes together are truly impressive. Some of the costumes are store-bought. Some are DIY. But all of them are like a cool time capsule into the shows, movies, and cartoon characters '90s kids adored. Rock these costumes to a party, and pretty much everyone will be saying, "Oh my gosh! Why didn't I think of that?"
'Practical Magic'1
In 1998, audiences were introduced to the Owens sisters, Sally and Gillian, magical characters created by novelist Alice Hoffman. Portrayed by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, the witchy sisters are different as they are deeply loyal to one another. A couple -- or a couple of friends or sisters -- could put the lime in the coconut, and do their best Owen sisters impression like these two.
'Pretty Woman'2
In 1990, rom-com lovers fell head over heels for Julia Roberts as Vivian and Richard Gere as Edward. Couples can channel both characters pretty easily. Whoever is Vivian just needs some shiny knee high boots and a blonde -- or curly long, auburn! -- wig, and whoever is Edward can don classic biz attire.
Carmen Sandiego and Where's Waldo3
Kids were on the hunt for two characters through the '90s: Waldo and Carmen Sandiego. Where in the world were either of them? Apparently, coupled up at a Halloween party.
'Rugrats'4
Kids who watched Nickelodeon in the '90s couldn't get enough of Rugrats. Phillip "Phil" Richard Bill and Lillian "Lil" Marie Jill DeVille, or simply Phil and Lil, are the twins from the show. And they clearly make for pretty awesome throwback costumes.
'Wayne's World'5
Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey's classic comedy characters, Wayne and Garth, started out on SNL. Then, there was Wayne's World and Wayne's World 2. Talk about an easy, memorable Halloween costume. It's truly ... excellent. Just be sure to practice head-banging to "Bohemian Rhapsody."
'Aaahh! Real Monsters'6
It's a show plenty of '90s kids loved, but how often do people rock the costumes? These DIY Aaahh! Real Monsters costumes will be the talk of any Halloween gathering. They're so wild!
'Jurassic Park'7
Before Jurassic World was a thing, we '90s kids worshipped the original, Jurassic Park. Dress up like Grant and Ellie. Those Generation Z kids will see where it all began.
The Original Troll Dolls8
The Dreamworks Trolls are adorable. But '90s kids know where it all began. Poppy and Branch wish they had belly button jewels like these!
'A Goofy Movie'9
Everyone loved Max and Roxanne from A Goofy Movie. But how often do we see them in costume form? That's why these adorable DIY costumes are so cute and unusual.
Jack & Rose10
Was there room for Jack on that door? Dress up as a frozen Jack and Rose from Titanic. Then, let everyone at the Halloween party hash it out once and for all.
'Married With Children'11
Remember '80s and '90s sitcoms like Growing Pains, Family Matters, and Step By Step? Married With Children was like the anti-sitcom, and it had a lasting impact on comedy TV. Celebrate it with this easy to DIY nod to shoe salesman Al and his sassy wife Peg Bundy.
Squints & Wendy12
Everyone loves The Sandlot. And everyone will love these adorable Squints and Wendy costumes. Just do us a favor and don't wear them near a pool!
Keenan & Kel13
Keenan and Kel were the runaway hit duo from the classic Nickelodeon sketch comedy show All That. How many times did '90s kids reenact their Good Burger sketches? Now we can do it one more time, on Halloween.
Ms. Frizzle and The Magic School Bus14
Ms. Frizzle is a classic Halloween choice, but what's a significant other to wear? Many opt for Liz, Ms. Frizzle's trusty lizard sidekick. But the school bus itself is where the magic really happens.
Forrest & Jenny15
Go together like peas and carrots with these Forrest Gump-inspired Halloween costumes. Forrest, in particular, has so many looks to choose from. But we're kind of loving the ping-pong star vibe.
Fresh Prince16
Will and Hillary weren't a couple on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. But that doesn't make them a less iconic duo. Plus, any excuse to get everyone singing that theme song is OK by us.
Tool Time17
Remember Home Improvement? How could we forget? This couple went as Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor and Heidi from his show. But other great contenders are Tim and Al or Tim and Wilson.
Romy & Michele18
Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is one of those cult classic movies that didn't get the recognition it deserved back then. But now, it's as beloved as other bigger hits like Clueless. These costumes show it the love it deserves.
Recess19
Recess ran for six seasons starting in 1997. It was arguably one of the best Saturday morning cartoons in history. That's why Ashley Spinelli and TJ Detweiler are a must at any Halloween party.
'Pulp Fiction'20
The '90s weren't just for kids shows. Mia Wallace and Vincent Vega are an iconic duo. The nod to Uma Thurman and John Travolta's characters in Pulp Fiction is a must for Tarantino fans.
'Saved by the Bell'21
Zack and Kelly from Saved by the Bell are basically the '90s "it" couple. Sure, they were fictional. But they owned after school television and our hearts.
Jay & Silent Bob22
If the '90s transformed into two human beings, it would be Jay and Silent Bob. No two characters quite represent the '90s attitude. Not to mention weird humor. Oh, and frankly terrible fashion.
Doug & Patty Mayonnaise23
Doug and his forever crush, Patty Mayonnaise, are a quintessential '90s couple. So much so that they should be represented at every throwback party. Plus, any costume that can be thrown together using things already in the closet is a dream come true!
Nerds Candy24
Nerds were practically the official candy of the '90s. What was junior high without them even? Now, they're immortalized in costume form, too.
'Space Jam'25
Space Jam was an important part of any '90s childhood. Who could forget the love-hate relationship between Bugs and Lola? Clearly the appetite for the franchise hasn't dissipated altogether, given the upcoming sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy.