30 Easy Crock-Pot Keto Recipes

There are two types of people in the world: those who subscribe to the Ketogenic diet and those who scroll past their old co-worker posting about it on Instagram, vaguely confused. For those in the second group, the Cliff’s Notes explanation is a Keto diet is a high-fat, moderate-protein, low-carb diet, originally used to treat epilepsy in children and now popularized for weight loss. The goal of the diet is to consume high fat and low carbs to trigger ketosis, where the body is burning fat as fuel instead of carbs. For those in the former group who knew all that already, we have something for them, too.
For those who thought they'd never get sick of eating copious amounts of cheese, bacon, and avocados, well, sometimes they need some fresh recipes.
These 30 Keto Crock-Pot recipes have something for everyone: be it the novice Keto dieter, the expert who can already make "crack" chicken six ways, or basically anyone who loves the ease of dumping a bunch of things into a slow cooker and then opening the lid to a finished dinner six hours later. (So ... everyone.) What’s great about these recipes (aside from how easy they are), is that they can be customized to personal preferences. Depending on a person's macros, they might want to skip the carrots or add in a healthy handful of cheese or a few slabs of bacon, depending on what's needed to achieve ketosis. Or, add those items just because they are delicious. Heck, for those just here for some dinner-rut-busting recipe ideas who are feeling really crazy, it is possible even throw in some carbs. Who knew a potato could make a person feel like a rebel?
Turkey-Stuffed Peppers1
This meal is a great weeknight staple and also works well for batch cooking. Simply freeze individual portions for super quick suppers on too-busy-to-cook nights.
Get the recipe here.
Unstuffed Cabbage Roll Soup2
Cauliflower and cabbage are Keto staples, but this dish serves them in a different flavor profile. As always with tomato pastes and sauces, choose those with low sugar content.
Get the recipe here.
Lemon Artichoke Soup3
This recipe checks all kinds of boxes: sugar free, gluten free, dairy free, and of course keto friendly. It is even Whole-30 compliant. This recipe uses frozen vegetables, which makes it extra easy to prep before a busy work day.
Get the recipe here.
Beef Roast4
Sometimes, you just need a big old piece of meat! This is so easy. Just place a large beef roast in the crock pot and season with salt, pepper, and maybe a little garlic powder. Make this on the weekend for a week of easy meal prep.
Balsamic Beef Pot Roast5
This gluten free, keto friendly pot roast has a little more kick thanks to the balsamic vinegar. It looks super tasty served over mashed broccoli and cauliflower or would be super tasty with a side of roasted broccoli.
Get the recipe here.
Lemon Garlic Butter Chicken6
This looks AMAZING! Lemon? YES. Garlic? YES. Butter? YES PLEASE! Slow cooking means the chicken will be so tender. This one would taste amazing over cauliflower rice (or mashed potatoes for non-keto family members).
Get the recipe here.
Keto Friendly Pot Roast7
Pot roast is such a crock-pot classic, but the big chunks of potato that are usually found in pot roast aren't exactly keto friendly. This recipe subs in lower carb radishes, for a kicky twist on a classic meal.
Get the recipe here.
Indian Butter Chicken8
Oooh, yes! Indian butter chicken over cauliflower rice made in a trusty crock-pot will totally take care of the craving for take out food. The heat level of this dish can be adjusted to suit any family and it will taste amazing.
Get the recipe here.
Taco Soup9
This option is perfect for a potluck! This is keto, nut-free, and egg free, so it covers a lot of food allergy bases. Non-keto eaters can pair it with some crushed tortilla chips for a little more crunch.
Get the recipe here.
Easy Keto Porkloin10
Pork is such an underrated meat - it's affordable, easy to cook, and darn delicious. This recipe is great for an easy slightly sweet and salty meal that reheats super well. Maybe breakfast leftovers with some fried eggs? YUM!
Get the recipe here.
Sausage and Peppers11
This one looks like it will make a whole house smell amazing! This slow cooker option is keto and Whole 30 friendly and is a great way to get in good nutrients with three bell peppers and a whole bunch of onions too.
Get the recipe here.
Creamy Sausage Ball Soup12
Cheese and sausage and gluten free and crock-pot friendly? Um, yes please! This cozy soup is perfect for a cool fall day. This cheesy option is so kid friendly, especially with some mild Italian sausage.
Get the recipe here.
Mexican Shredded Beef13
The best thing about this delicious batch of beef is that it's so versatile. Trick the family into thinking it's different meals by stretching it out over a few days, turning it into tacos, burritos, or burrito bowls.
Get the recipe here.
Taco Soup With Beef and Cheese14
This soup is perfect for any Taco Tuesday, Leftover Wednesday or I'm-super-busy-what-can-I-throw-in-the-Crock-Pot Thursday. Keto tip: For those worried about their macros, they can alter the amount of tomatoes and tomato puree in this recipe!
Get the recipe here.
Chicken Tikka Masala15
A difficult part of the Keto diet is not being able to turn to takeout when the need for Indian food strikes, but this delicious dish has got those cravings covered. It can be served alone or over cauliflower rice.
Get the recipe here.
Kalua Pig16
This recipe calls for Alaea Red Hawaiian coarse sea salt. With few ingredients in this recipe, it really lets the salt be the star of the show. As long as the meat isn't shredded in the cooking liquid, it won't taste too salty.
Get the recipe here.
Balsamic Chicken Thighs17
Chicken thighs are a great way to break out of a boneless-skinless chicken breast rut (in the smallest, most meager way possible). Despite the balsamic, this juicy dark-meat recipe has a subtle flavor and is tasty without being overpowering.
Get the recipe here.
Beef & Broccoli18
Another recipe to help work through a takeout addiction! This beef and broccoli is similar to the Chinese takeout standard, but without all the sugar. And the drill is the same: Serve with cauliflower rice.
Get the recipe here.
Chocolate Cake
19
This delicious, chocolatey treat is somehow low-carb, gluten-free and easy to make. But we didn't need to know all that, they had us at cake.
Get the recipe here.
Caldo De Pollo20
This Mexican chicken soup is perfect for those who have a cold, love some spice or are looking for different ways to prepare a classic. Change the amount of peppers for a milder dish and use either some radishes or all radishes to replace the carrots to cut the carbs.
Get the recipe here.
Beef & Pumpkin Stew21
With fall approaching, some of us are ready for pumpkin everything, especially this stew. It uses fresh beef, pumpkin and a healthy dose of coconut oil. To make it really feeling fancy, serve it in a hollowed-out pumpkin.
Get the recipe here.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Soup22
This creamy and savory soup can be made as the recipe states or with some added flair thrown in. Cauliflower and spinach can be added, as in the image pictured, to add some more veggies and texture to the meal.
Get the recipe here.
Spice-Rubbed Pork Chops23
Meat in a slow cooker is a given when it comes to the Keto diet, but what made this recipe make the list was its combination of seasonings. The distinctive flavor profile sets these chops apart.
Get the recipe here.
Buffalo Chicken Soup24
All the delicious flavor of buffalo chicken wings, without the messy hands. Put down those wet wipes and pick up that spoon!
Get the recipe here.
Keto Chili25
Chili is a Crock-Pot staple, but subbing out beans is what makes this recipe Keto-friendly. No one won't miss those beans for a second though with this flavorful combination of ground beef, sausage, peppers, and spices.
Get the recipe here.
Egg Roll in A Bowl26
This low-carb recipe can be further altered to meet specific Keto needs. Instead of regular soy sauce, tamari soy sauce can be used or subbed out by using coconut aminos. Carrots can also be scaled back on or replaced completely by radishes or more cabbage.
Get the recipe here.
Zuppa Toscana Soup27
This soup is a classic Italian fave with a Keto makeover. Gone are the potatoes, replaced with cauliflower. It won't replace the Olive Garden breadstick experience but it is pretty darn tasty.
Get the recipe here.
Pork Roast With Spicy Peanut Sauce28
Watch the sugar on this recipe! Be sure to get a 100 percent natural, no-sugar-added peanut butter and be mindful of the soy sauce used to keep this recipe Keto.
Get the recipe here.
Shrimp Fajitas29
Nothing is better than a sizzling fajita! Use a lettuce wrap and be sure to load on the sour cream, cheese, and avocado!
Get the recipe here.
Crustless Pizza30
There's no such thing as bad pizza, but dare we say this crustless pizza is extra good? It's got all the cheese and sauce and pepperoni the heart desires but without the carbs.
Get the recipe here.