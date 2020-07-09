30 Easy Crock-Pot Keto Recipes

Image: momswithcrockpots/Instagram



momswithcrockpots/Instagram There are two types of people in the world: those who subscribe to the Ketogenic diet and those who scroll past their old co-worker posting about it on Instagram, vaguely confused. For those in the second group, the Cliff’s Notes explanation is a Keto diet is a high-fat, moderate-protein, low-carb diet, originally used to treat epilepsy in children and now popularized for weight loss. The goal of the diet is to consume high fat and low carbs to trigger ketosis, where the body is burning fat as fuel instead of carbs. For those in the former group who knew all that already, we have something for them, too.

For those who thought they'd never get sick of eating copious amounts of cheese, bacon, and avocados, well, sometimes they need some fresh recipes.



These 30 Keto Crock-Pot recipes have something for everyone: be it the novice Keto dieter, the expert who can already make "crack" chicken six ways, or basically anyone who loves the ease of dumping a bunch of things into a slow cooker and then opening the lid to a finished dinner six hours later. (So ... everyone.) What’s great about these recipes (aside from how easy they are), is that they can be customized to personal preferences. Depending on a person's macros, they might want to skip the carrots or add in a healthy handful of cheese or a few slabs of bacon, depending on what's needed to achieve ketosis. Or, add those items just because they are delicious. Heck, for those just here for some dinner-rut-busting recipe ideas who are feeling really crazy, it is possible even throw in some carbs. Who knew a potato could make a person feel like a rebel?