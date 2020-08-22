Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Prison in College Admissions Scandal

Splash News
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli
Splash News

The scandal that took over the headlines for the past few years just dropped the most significant piece of news: Aunty Becky is going to prison. It's been reported that the sentencing has finally happened after Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty for their role in the college admission scandal, and we've got the details.

  • To recap, the scandal was revealed in March 2019, and Lori and her husband were indicted.

    Lori Loughlin and her husband were just two of the three famous names that came out when a handful of parents were charged with paying bribes to elite colleges across the country. Along with Desperate Housewives star, Felicity Huffman, these parents, including Lori and Mossimo, were accused of "hefty bribes" to get their kids into colleges such as Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, University of Southern California, and more.

  • Felicity pleaded guilty, was sentenced, and did her time, but Lori held on thinking she could get the charges dropped or win in court.

    Felicity Huffman And Her Husband William H Macy Are Seen Leaving Boston Criminal Court
    Splash News

    In April 2019, Felicity pled guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Felicity received 14 days in prison for her role in the bribery scandal, which was said to have paid a consultant $15,000 to help her daughter cheat on her SAT exam. Felicity will also have to pay a fine of $30,000 and complete 250 hours of community service.

    While Felicity went this route, Lori maintained her innocence. She pleaded not guilty to the charges, including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, honest services mail and wire fraud, and a new count of conspiracy to commit money laundering -- maintaining her and husband Mossimo Giannulli's innocence. She was facing up to 40 years in prison, before changing her plea.

  • In May 2020, Lori and her husband pleaded guilty and accepted plea agreements, which included prison time.

    Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, right, leave the John Joseph Moakley United States
    John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

    The plea agreement saw the couple agree to serve time in prison, two months for Lori and her husband would be in jail for five months. The agreement also included community service hours, 100 hours for Lori and 250 for Mossimo, once they're released from prison. Also, they need to fork out loads of money for their crime, with Lori agreeing to pay $150,000 and Mossimo agreeing to $250,000.

  • The plea agreement still needed to go through the court system, and the plea agreement was contingent upon a judge's approval.

    Olivia Jade Giannulli, Lori Loughlin, and Isabella Rose Giannulli
    Splash News

    On August 21, 2020, TODAY reported that U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton accepted Lori's plea agreement deal, a few hours after doing the same for her husband. The agreement plea the couple outlined in May was followed, and so Lori will be serving two months in jail, agree to the hours of community service once she's out, and pay the fine. The same was true for her husband's sentencing, with the judge approving his plea deal details.

  • Lori admitted her fault in the scandal in a statement to the court before her sentencing.

    "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process," Lori admitted during the virtual sentencing hearing. "In doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children. But in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments."

    "I made an awful decision," Lori added. 

    She continued, "Your Honor, I'm truly, deeply and profoundly sorry, and I'm ready to accept the consequences and make amends."

