Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Prison in College Admissions Scandal

Felicity pleaded guilty, was sentenced, and did her time, but Lori held on thinking she could get the charges dropped or win in court.

In April 2019, Felicity pled guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Felicity received 14 days in prison for her role in the bribery scandal, which was said to have paid a consultant $15,000 to help her daughter cheat on her SAT exam. Felicity will also have to pay a fine of $30,000 and complete 250 hours of community service.

While Felicity went this route, Lori maintained her innocence. She pleaded not guilty to the charges, including conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, honest services mail and wire fraud, and a new count of conspiracy to commit money laundering -- maintaining her and husband Mossimo Giannulli's innocence. She was facing up to 40 years in prison, before changing her plea.