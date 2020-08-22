Lori Loughlin Sentenced to Prison in College Admissions Scandal

Splash News
The scandal that took over the headlines for the past few years just dropped the most significant piece of news: Aunty Becky is going to prison. It's been reported that the sentencing has finally happened after Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty for their role in the college admission scandal, and we've got the details.
To recap, the scandal was revealed in March 2019, and Lori and her husband were indicted.
Lori Loughlin and her husband were just two of the three famous names that came out when a handful of parents were charged with paying bribes to elite colleges across the country. Along with Desperate Housewives star, Felicity Huffman, these parents, including Lori and Mossimo, were accused of "hefty bribes" to get their kids into colleges such as Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, University of Southern California, and more.
Felicity pleaded guilty, was sentenced, and did her time, but Lori held on thinking she could get the charges dropped or win in court.
In May 2020, Lori and her husband pleaded guilty and accepted plea agreements, which included prison time.
The plea agreement still needed to go through the court system, and the plea agreement was contingent upon a judge's approval.
Lori admitted her fault in the scandal in a statement to the court before her sentencing.
"I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process," Lori admitted during the virtual sentencing hearing. "In doing so I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children. But in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters' abilities and accomplishments."
"I made an awful decision," Lori added. "I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass."
She continued, "Your Honor, I'm truly, deeply and profoundly sorry, and I'm ready to accept the consequences and make amends."
