7-Year-Old Fatally Shot on Front Porch -- & Police Think Assailant Might Have Been Another Child

Aniyah was sitting on the porch with some other children when the gun went off on Saturday, August 1.

Aniyah's grandmother, Katina Nettles, told WKRG in Pensacola that at about 7 a.m. she heard another one of her granddaughters walking down the hallway in her home talking about the incident.

"Oh, I'm about to tell my grandmama you just shot 'Fat Fat' [a family nickname for Aniyah]," she recalled hearing.



"I jumped straight up because it was 7 o'clock in the morning," Karina recalled. "I ran outside, and she was just laying on the porch."

