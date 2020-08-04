7-Year-Old Fatally Shot on Front Porch -- & Police Think Assailant Might Have Been Another Child

Seven-year-old Aniyah Nettles was fatally shot on the front porch of her grandmother's home in Pensacola, Florida. Police are still investigating what happened but believe that Aniyah was shot by another child.
Aniyah was sitting on the porch with some other children when the gun went off on Saturday, August 1.
Aniyah's grandmother, Katina Nettles, told WKRG in Pensacola that at about 7 a.m. she heard another one of her granddaughters walking down the hallway in her home talking about the incident.
"Oh, I'm about to tell my grandmama you just shot 'Fat Fat' [a family nickname for Aniyah]," she recalled hearing.
"I jumped straight up because it was 7 o'clock in the morning," Karina recalled. "I ran outside, and she was just laying on the porch."
Katina tried to rouse her granddaughter.
"I was talking to 'Niyah," she recalled. "I said, 'You got this. You too strong.' I shook her leg -- trying to get her to get up."
But Aniyah didn't make it.
A neighbor later told the grandmother that he saw the children playing with a gun before Aniyah was shot.
He told her he tried to rush over to put a stop to things, but it was too late.
The grandmother believes a family member, who was detained by police on Saturday, might have dropped the gun as they fled from her home. It was later that the children found it.
But there are conflicting reports of whether it was another child or not.
According to WEAR, Pensacola police later said they're also investigating the possibility that an adult man, possibly the family member that Katina mentioned, who was found hiding in the backyard of the home, fired the gun.
The man was questioned about the incident, but no charges were filed.
As police continue to investigate, it's Aniyah's family that is now left to put the pieces back together.
"I'm hurt, I'm hurt about my grandbaby," Katina said.
And the grandmother lamented about the life that Aniyah could have lived.
"She was going to the first grade," she said. "She was a good student. She got certificates and stuff, loved to do her work. She loved to smile."
