1-Year-Old Killed While Sitting in His Stroller During Playground Shooting

Police are investigating the death of 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. who was shot during a family cookout in Brooklyn, New York. The family was gathered together on Sunday evening when three men opened fire. Now, family members are speaking out about his death.
-
Davell was shot in the abdomen while still sitting in his stroller outside of the Raymond Bush Playground on July 12.
Police were called to the scene at about 11:30 p.m. after gunshots were reported in the area, ABC News reports.
-
When police arrived, they found multiple victims of gunfire from the playground shooting.
Those shot included a 36-year-old man who was shot in the leg, a 35-year-old man who was shot in the groin, a 27-year-old man who was shot in one of his ankles, and Davell Jr., who was first rushed to the Interfaith Medical Center and then taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
-
-
Police later said two men dressed in black opened fire on the group.
The two shooters then fled into the park in an SUV. Police later said there was no exchange of words before the shots were fired, nor do they see any evidence of a dispute.
-
All three men who were shot are expected to recover.
The New York Police Department told People, "there are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing."
-
-
Davell's family is still shocked about the cruel turn their evening took.
"You took my son's life. I can't get that back," his father, Davell Gardner Sr. told The Daily Mail. "I can't hold him no more. I can't hear him calling me daddy no more. I can't kiss them no more. I can't play with them no more. I can't do nothing with him no more."
"I've got to put my son and the ground now," he added. "He's only 1. His birthday is in two months, in two months. He didn't live to see 2. He didn't live life. It's like I wanted to get him out of here before something like this happened."
-
The boy's grandmother, Samantha Gardner, also has some strong words for the men who shot her grandson.
The grandmother, who was not at the cookout over the weekend, lashed out about the senseless crime.
"For the cowards that did this, you should be ashamed of yourself," she said. "Like, you took an innocent child from [a] mother and father as well as the grandparents. I don't think it's fair."
"So, when is it going to end?"
-
-
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also spoke out about the incident, calling Davell's death a "tragedy."
"Davell was just starting his life, and his life was full of possibilities," the mayor said in a statement that was posted to Twitter. "This is not anything we can allow in our city, and it's heartbreaking."
"It's heartbreaking for so many reasons, and it begins with the fact there's just so many guns out there and that is a New York tragedy and a national tragedy," he continued. "But it's also another indication of the work we have to do. We have to heal. We have to bring our police and our communities together. We have so much to do."
A family friend has also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Davell's father and grandmother. The campaign has since raised more than $12,000. "[He was] enjoying a family gathering with his loved ones in the park. The family needs answers and they need it now!" Kenya Brown wrote on the fundraising page.
"The family did not ask me to do this, but however we can help this family right now...we need all hands on deck," Brown added. "They have a funeral coming up that is going to be the hardest thing they have to deal with."
"This fund is for anything they need during this time," Brown continued. "Legal fees, rewards to find killers, funeral expenses, anything. Again, they did not ask for this, but let's help this family, family!"
Share this Story