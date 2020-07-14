1-Year-Old Killed While Sitting in His Stroller During Playground Shooting

"Davell was just starting his life, and his life was full of possibilities," the mayor said in a statement that was posted to Twitter. "This is not anything we can allow in our city, and it's heartbreaking."

"It's heartbreaking for so many reasons, and it begins with the fact there's just so many guns out there and that is a New York tragedy and a national tragedy," he continued. "But it's also another indication of the work we have to do. We have to heal. We have to bring our police and our communities together. We have so much to do."



A family friend has also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Davell's father and grandmother. The campaign has since raised more than $12,000. "[He was] enjoying a family gathering with his loved ones in the park. The family needs answers and they need it now!" Kenya Brown wrote on the fundraising page.

"The family did not ask me to do this, but however we can help this family right now...we need all hands on deck," Brown added. "They have a funeral coming up that is going to be the hardest thing they have to deal with."

"This fund is for anything they need during this time," Brown continued. "Legal fees, rewards to find killers, funeral expenses, anything. Again, they did not ask for this, but let's help this family, family!"