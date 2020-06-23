Dad Pleads for Help Finding Teen Mom & Her 3-Year-Old Toddler Who Vanished 5 Days Ago

Police released a second press release about the pair on Saturday, which shed light on why they'd yet to issue an Amber Alert.

"Eugenia and Sandra are still missing," the press release on Facebook read.

"We understand many people have wondered why there has not been an Amber Alert," it continued. "The use of an Amber Alert is governed by law, with specific criteria that must be met prior to activation. This case does not meet that criteria."

Because both Eugenia and her daughter are younger than 18, they are both technically minors, and police made it clear that they did issue an "Child Is Missing" alert when the case was reported.

"There needs to be somebody that has been abducted, physically taken and then there needs to be information that can be followed up on such as a vehicle, a license plate and we don't have any of those," Wilking explained to Fox 13. "We just have her simply walking away from home on her own accord with her three-year-old daughter."