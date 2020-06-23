Dad Pleads for Help Finding Teen Mom & Her 3-Year-Old Toddler Who Vanished 5 Days Ago

Salt Lake City Police/Facebook
Police are still looking for a 17-year-old mother who has been missing with her 3-year-old daughter since June 18. Eugenia Martinez-Juarez and her daughter, Sandra Juarez-Martinez, of Salt Lake City, Utah, were last seen last week. Now Eugenia's father, Alejandro Martinez, has vowed that he won't rest until his daughter's whereabouts is discovered.
The mom and daughter were last seen around 2 p.m. on the 200 block of south Pueblo Street.
Relatives told Fox 13 that Eugenia left her parents' home with her daughter in tow and told them that she was going to go look for a job.
But by later that day, the pair hadn't returned home.
On Friday, there were still no signs of the mother and daughter, which is when Eugenia's father started to get worried and notified police. Police searched all of the locations where Eugenia was going to look for work, and no one had seen her. They also searched local hotels, motels, and shelters, but still have no clues as to her whereabouts.
"We're kind of at a loss," Salt Lake City Police Detective Greg Wilking told Fox 13. "We've basically exhausted all the leads we can think of."
Police released a second press release about the pair on Saturday, which shed light on why they'd yet to issue an Amber Alert.
"Eugenia and Sandra are still missing," the press release on Facebook read.
"We understand many people have wondered why there has not been an Amber Alert," it continued. "The use of an Amber Alert is governed by law, with specific criteria that must be met prior to activation. This case does not meet that criteria."
Because both Eugenia and her daughter are younger than 18, they are both technically minors, and police made it clear that they did issue an "Child Is Missing" alert when the case was reported.
"There needs to be somebody that has been abducted, physically taken and then there needs to be information that can be followed up on such as a vehicle, a license plate and we don't have any of those," Wilking explained to Fox 13. "We just have her simply walking away from home on her own accord with her three-year-old daughter."
Police are especially concerned for the pair because they are "newly into Utah from Mexico," Wilking said.
Along with having "very little money, no cell phone to speak of, no relatives in the area, no friends in the area," there is a "language barrier there," the police chief said, "along with not knowing the area.”
Spokesman Sgt. Keith Horrocks told the Salt Lake Tribune that police have been "going from place to place trying to figure out what happened," he said. "Bus stations, train stations, hospital, shelters, food pantries, even talked to school resource officers where kids get free lunch. We are limited on leads and what we can do."
"One of our biggest concerns is that if somebody in their community is worried about [their] immigration status, they won't call police," he continued. "But Salt Lake City police don't care about that."
Meanwhile, Eugenia's father is fearing the worst.
He told news station KUTV that he was growing more and more concerned and feared something terrible happened to the girls. He added that the last time he saw his daughter she seemed "a bit down," but told him that aside from her job search nothing else was wrong.
No one in the family knows if she left with someone or left the house on foot.
Her father said that he has not been able to work because of the stress of his daughter's disappearance. He said he's spent days driving around, hoping to find Eugenia and his granddaughter, and has taken to knocking on the doors of neighbors looking for leads.
"I won't [stop] until I find them," he told the news station in Spanish.
Police are asking that anyone with information about Eugenia's whereabouts call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.
