17-Year-Old Allegedly Has Sex With His Teacher Because He Feared She'd 'Fail Him'

At first, the teacher refused to speak with police without a lawyer present.

But as investigators were leaving the school they were called back into the principal's office.

"Meghan asked me what was going to happen next,"an officer wrote in a police report. "I explained to her I still had an investigation to conduct and at the conclusion of my investigation she could have a warrant for her arrest. She then asked me what the less extreme outcome could be."

"I told her the less extreme is nothing happens," the officer added. "Meghan then asked me if there was a middle ground."