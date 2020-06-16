Toddler Left In Car While Mom Shops Tries To Escape Through Sunroof for Fresh Air

Police reported that there were no visible signs of injury or abuse, but that doesn't mean that the girl wasn't at serious risk. The inside of a car can heat up very quickly "even with the windows cracked," according to Kidsincars.org.

"The temperature inside a car can reach 125 degrees in minutes," the website noted, "and 80% of the increase in temperature happens in the first 10 minutes."

Cracking the window does not help slow the speed of the car heating "OR decrease the maximum temperature."

"Children have died from heatstroke in cars in temps as low as 60 degrees," according to the website.

In this case, that means that Lopez's daughter could have overheated in minutes -- even with the sunroof fully open.