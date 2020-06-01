Woman Admits To Murdering 4-Month-Old After Insisting Toddler Was To Blame for Infant’s Death

During questioning, Angeles maintained the story that the toddler had been "rough" with the baby and added that the 1-year-old had used toys to hit the infant in the face.

However, an autopsy report revealed that the infant died from a fractured skull, which caused a brain bleed and contusions on the outside of the brain. Polk County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Nelson said the injuries could not have been caused by a 2- to 3-foot drop from the changing table to the carpet. Instead, the injuries were most likely from blunt force trauma.

During the autopsy, other injuries also were discovered. Nelson reported there were two healing rib fractures and a healing fracture on the infant's left forearm. He explained that the three fractures were older and were caused by significant forces that were intentional and not accidental.

He ultimately advised that the cause of the baby's death was blunt force head trauma, and the infant's death was ruled a homicide.