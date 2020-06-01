Woman Admits To Murdering 4-Month-Old After Insisting Toddler Was To Blame for Infant’s Death

AndyL/iStock
A 28-year-old woman from Bartow, Florida, has been charged in the murder of a 4-month-old infant who was in her care. Samantha Mariel Angeles-De La Rosa was taken into custody Wednesday after claiming the baby was fatally injured by a 21-month-old toddler -- but as police investigated, it was discovered that real story was very different from what she originally claimed.
Police were called to the scene about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Department.
At first, Angeles allegedly told police that a toddler who also lived in the house was responsible for the baby's death.
When police found the infant, she had multiple bruises on her body, head, and face. Angeles told police that the toddler pulled the infant off of a changing table and onto the floor, causing the fatal injuries. She was reportedly the only adult in the house at the time, and police have yet to clarify what the relationship is between Angeles and the two children.
During questioning, Angeles maintained the story that the toddler had been "rough" with the baby and added that the 1-year-old had used toys to hit the infant in the face.
However, an autopsy report revealed that the infant died from a fractured skull, which caused a brain bleed and contusions on the outside of the brain. Polk County Medical Examiner Dr. Stephen Nelson said the injuries could not have been caused by a 2- to 3-foot drop from the changing table to the carpet. Instead, the injuries were most likely from blunt force trauma.
During the autopsy, other injuries also were discovered. Nelson reported there were two healing rib fractures and a healing fracture on the infant's left forearm. He explained that the three fractures were older and were caused by significant forces that were intentional and not accidental.
He ultimately advised that the cause of the baby's death was blunt force head trauma, and the infant's death was ruled a homicide.
Police interviewed Angeles again after the autopsy, and this time, her story started to change.
She told police that she had pulled the infant from her car seat too forcefully and the baby's arm got stuck in the seat belt. Then she admitted that one time she got mad and squeezed the infant hard around her abdomen, which was so painful it caused the baby to cry.
She explained that both incidents occurred "over the last several weeks," but still maintained that the toddler was the one to pull the infant off the changing table.
As the police continued to question her, however, she ultimately revealed the truth.
Angeles later admitted that on the morning of the incident, she was changing the baby's diaper and the baby wouldn't stop crying. She said that she thought "how overwhelmed she is in life" and as the baby continued crying, she started to cry as well. And then she "lost it in a split second."
In a moment of rage, Angeles said she grabbed the baby by the shoulders and struck her head "hard" two times against the wood frame of the changing table.
After her admission, Angeles was booked into Polk County Jail, where she is being held without bond.
Angeles has been charged with two felonies: one count second degree murder and two counts aggravated child abuse. Angeles has a criminal history. In 2016 she was arrested on charges of not having a valid driver's license, and in 2019 she was arrested on charges of "battery domestic violence," the press statement read.
In the statement, Sheriff Grady Judd made it clear that the Polk County Sheriff's Department is taking the case very seriously:
"There is absolutely no excuse to hurt a baby. We will hold this woman accountable for her actions. If anyone caring for a child is feeling overwhelmed or out of control, please seek help from family, friends, clergy, or a social services agency. Get help. If anyone has direct knowledge of anyone hurting a child, report it to your local law enforcement agency or the [Florida] Department of Children and Families Abuse Hotline at 1-800-962-2873."
