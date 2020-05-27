Parents Say They Caught Their New Nanny Abusing Toddler on Day 1 After Falling for Her 'Safe' Profile

But when Melissa came home after Edens' first day of work, she said it was immediately clear that something was off.

When she walked in, Melissa said she found both of her children in tears.

"I walked in expecting the same normal chipper nanny that I left that morning, who was excited to start the day," she recalled to WPHO. But then she looked over at her sons' faces.

"My youngest, Evan, was hysterically crying and shaking. He was shivering. As I got closer, I noticed what looked like rug burns all over his face and cuts," she said.

"When I looked at her sitting on the couch, she had her head down like this," the mom continued. "And when I asked her to tell me what happened, she kind of picked her head up like this. She could barely hold her head up and her eyes were completely out of it."



Both parents say they asked Edens what happened but couldn't get a straight answer out of her. She promptly left the house.