Man Hid Under 12-Year-Old Girl's Bed for a Month in Order To Sexually Assault Her

But it wasn't long before he was caught. On February 25, the girl's grandfather spotted Cavasos in the house and told him to get out of the house and leave his granddaughter alone.

"He had a hiding spot under [the victim’s] bed, and another hiding spot in a closet, in case anyone tried to look for him," state court documents obtained by People magazine.

But the message wasn't enough. Cavasos snuck back into the house and back into the 12-year-old's room where he remained until March 11.



"[The grandfather] watched [Cavasos] walk down the long driveway. [He] did not see [Cavasos] sneak back on the property and once again hide in [the victim’s] room," it continued.