Man Hid Under 12-Year-Old Girl's Bed for a Month in Order To Sexually Assault Her

A 21-year-old man in Portland, Oregon, has been arrested for allegedly hiding under a 12-year-old girl's bed for a month so he could evade the girl's grandfather and continue to sexually assault her. Zacharias Adrian Cavasos was arrested in March on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, but last week, his lawyer fought to get him released to a clean-and-sober living facility.
-
Cavasos met the girl, who has not been identified by police, on social media.
According to The Oregonian, Cavasos first made contact with her back in December. It's not clear exactly how they met online.
-
The two would go on to communicate with each other through Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, and texting.
Eventually, they met in person in early February when the man traveled from Washington to Oregon. The man told the 12-year-old to meet up with him at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton, Oregon.
-
-
On February 10, he moved into her bedroom.
But it wasn't long before he was caught. On February 25, the girl's grandfather spotted Cavasos in the house and told him to get out of the house and leave his granddaughter alone.
"He had a hiding spot under [the victim’s] bed, and another hiding spot in a closet, in case anyone tried to look for him," state court documents obtained by People magazine.
But the message wasn't enough. Cavasos snuck back into the house and back into the 12-year-old's room where he remained until March 11.
"[The grandfather] watched [Cavasos] walk down the long driveway. [He] did not see [Cavasos] sneak back on the property and once again hide in [the victim’s] room," it continued.
-
Cavasos was arrested and admitted to police that he had sex with the pre-teen multiple times while living with her.
When he was found, he was wearing shorts, a hoodie, and no shoes. A probable cause statement reported by People showed that he admitted to police that he knew the girl was only 12, and he was taken into their custody.
Cavasos faces charges filed in federal court, because the alleged offense happened on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, The Oregonian reports.
-
-
Two months later, Cavasos' defense lawyer, Thomas Price, hoped to convince a judge to release his client from police custody.
On May 6, Price petitioned the court to allow Cavasos to move to a free-and-sober living facility in Aloha, Oregon, called Free on the Outside, where he would be under GPS monitoring and a curfew. People reports that Price also made the case that there might be a potential COVID-19 outbreak at the Multnomah County Inverness Jail where Cavasos is being held, which was another reason for the judge to permit him to move.
Price explained to the court that Cavasos may have an intellectual disability and is emotionally immature. He also pointed out that the man has no prior arrest record and the allegation didn't indicate that Cavasos was violent, The Oregonian states.
-
But US Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You was reluctant to go along with Price's request. She said she was disturbed by the allegations.
"I’m troubled by the allegation that despite knowing the victim's age and the fact that he was not to return to that residence, he went back and further allegedly engaged in the same criminal conduct," You said. "When I started reading the nature of the allegations, I really was quite surprised by what I read, I have never been aware of anyone alleged to have been living in a 12-year-old's bedroom for a month."
-
-
Price also claimed that Cavasos might have believed that he was in a romantic relationship with the girl.
But Assistant US Attorney Jennifer Martin fought back against Price's claim and told the court that she objected to "to any characterization of the interaction between a 21-year-old and a 12-year-old as any type of consensual sexual or romantic relationship. That’s not remotely possible since the victim can’t legally provide consent."
Martin argued that the court order Cavasos to remain in custody as he has no family ties in the area, no job, and returned to the girl's bedroom even though he was told to stay away from her.
-
But ultimately, Judge You decided to release him to the sober-living facility.
As part of his release, she ordered that Cavasos' computer and phone be monitored, that he have no contact with the girl, and he is not to travel within Umatilla County.
-
-
