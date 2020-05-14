Mom Allegedly Kills Her 3-Year-Old Son & Police Find His Body 'Decomposing'

"There's nothing that I can say that would explain away what she did," his aunt Shadiya told the news station. "I don't want people to think she was this evil person, but there's no excuse for what she did."



Massey added that her daughter was hoping to deal with her mental health issues without help.

"She thought she could handle it on her own," Massey said. "And she did things to help her meditate and, you know, calming, relaxing things."

Zion's father, Robert Reid, told the news station that he tried many times to seek parental custody for his son. "My firstborn is gone," he lamented.