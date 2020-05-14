Mom Allegedly Kills Her 3-Year-Old Son & Police Find His Body 'Decomposing'

Police have arrested 26-year-old Atiya Nina Muhammed of Inkster, Michigan, on charges related to her allegedly killing her son, 3-year-old Zion Reid, during a horrific case of abuse. Little Zion's body was found May 6 by his aunt and grandmother, who went to check on the mother and child after not hearing from them for a couple of days. The state she found Zion's body in was shocking.
-
Shadiya Muhammed and her mother used their spare key to enter the home where her sister and Zion lived.
The aunt told WXYZ that they found her nephew's lifeless body in his bedroom. His mother was not home, but it was clear that Zion was in bad shape.
"We didn't see this coming," she explained to the news station.
-
Police were called to the scene.
-
-
Zion's body was rushed to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Medical examiners determined he had suffered multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma. At first, Inkster police were unable to locate the boy's mother, but with help from the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team, officers were able to apprehend her later that day.
Muhammed was charged with first degree premeditated murder, felony murder, child abuse first degree, and torture. She was arraigned May 10, the press release stated, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 27.
-
Zion's grandmother, Regina Massey, told WXYZ that her daughter had "mental health issues."
"There's nothing that I can say that would explain away what she did," his aunt Shadiya told the news station. "I don't want people to think she was this evil person, but there's no excuse for what she did."
Massey added that her daughter was hoping to deal with her mental health issues without help.
"She thought she could handle it on her own," Massey said. "And she did things to help her meditate and, you know, calming, relaxing things."
Zion's father, Robert Reid, told the news station that he tried many times to seek parental custody for his son. "My firstborn is gone," he lamented.
-
-
Zion was very loved by his family.
Massey said that she took care of her grandson "90 percent of the time."
"He would spend a lot of time at our house. It was home," she said.
"I just want everyone to know that baby was truly, truly loved," she continued. "He spent most of his time with us. He had his own room at my house. He absolutely was loved and well taken care of."
Share this Story