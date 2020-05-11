Mom’s Body Found Buried on Property of ‘Concerned’ Boyfriend Who Reported Her Missing

Police have taken 36-year-old Brandon Shaw of Mount Airy, North Carolina, into custody after they found his girlfriend's body on his property. He had told police that Sierra Kathleen Henderson Ashburn, a 28-year-old mom of a son, went missing early Wednesday morning -- but their investigation has revealed that this is most likely not what happened.
Shaw called police to report his girlfriend's disappearance early in the morning.
Surry County sheriff's deputies arrived and interviewed Shaw about his missing girlfriend, according to a police report published Wednesday on the Surry County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
"They spoke with Mr. Shaw who provided details about Ms. Ashburn," the report stated.
The original details he gave them about her disappearing changed -- as new information he later gave led them to her body buried on the property.
Although it's not clear what happened between the two, the "incident appears to stem from an apparent domestic argument between Ms. Ashburn and Mr. Shaw," the report read.
Shaw has since been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.
He was being held in the Surry County Detention Center without bond.
It's not clear who Ashburn's son is staying with after his mother's death, how old the boy is, or if Shaw has obtained legal representation since his arrest. Police noted that the investigation is ongoing.
When Ashburn went missing, many of her friends and family posted on social media about her disappearance.
Sadly, with the discovery of her body, many of her loved ones' worst fears have come true.
“She was like one of my own children,” friend Cari Williams told the Sandhill Sentinel. “She was part of the family. She was amazing, giving, and a loving person. I’m shocked someone could do this. She was the best person and a great mom.”
Another friend, Micah Pridgen, spoke out to the newspaper and told them he was "devastated and shocked."
"She was like a little sister to me," Pridgen said. "I feel the most for her son, who now has to grow up without a mother. She was the friendliest person you would ever meet.”
