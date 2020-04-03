Children Lead Authorities To Discover Mother's Body After Father Confesses to Her Murder

The kids, 4, 7, and 11 years old, pointed to a bedroom where they believed their mother was sleeping.

When police went into the room, however, they saw the horrifying truth.

"Deputies entered the room and found a deceased female in the bed with obvious trauma to her body,” officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told People. “The investigation has revealed the complainant suffered at least one gunshot wound.”

A prosecutor at Armstor's hearing confirmed that the wound was found at the back of Charlene's head.

