Children Lead Authorities To Discover Mother's Body After Father Confesses to Her Murder

Thirty-seven-year-old Jason Armster of Houston, Texas, has been charged with one count of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence after confessing to the Baytown Police Department that he should be in jail because his wife was dead. When police went to investigate, it was Armster's children who shockingly led them to their mother's body.
The husband and father walked into the police department Tuesday to confess his crime.
People reported that authorities were dispatched to investigate, and when they went to the home he shared with his wife, 36-year-old Charlene Armster, they were greeted at the door by the couple's three children.
The kids, 4, 7, and 11 years old, pointed to a bedroom where they believed their mother was sleeping.
When police went into the room, however, they saw the horrifying truth.
"Deputies entered the room and found a deceased female in the bed with obvious trauma to her body,” officials from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told People. “The investigation has revealed the complainant suffered at least one gunshot wound.”
A prosecutor at Armstor's hearing confirmed that the wound was found at the back of Charlene's head.
Armstor has since been charged in his wife's murder.
He's being held on a $120,000 bond and has yet to enter a plea, his lawyer told the news outlet.
It's not yet clear what Armstor's motives were, but police have some ideas.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told the Baytown Sun that the murder may have been the result of domestic violence.
There's a chance that being home more often might have been the tipping point.
Speaking with ABC 13, the sheriff said, “We know whenever there’s a situation where people need to be isolated at home, that sometimes it only grows the problem of domestic violence that already exists at normal times."
If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org.
