Lori Loughlin Gets Trial Date Despite New Evidence in College Admissions Scam

Actress Felicity Huffman, who was also indicted, served less than two weeks behind bars after pleading guilty for her involvement.

Felicity Huffman was released from federal prison in October a bit early. A judge sentenced her to 14 days behind bars after the former Desperate Housewives star pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and honest services mail fraud. Apparently, Huffman paid $15,000 in bribes to Rick Singer, mastermind of the operation, to "rig" one of her children's SAT scores.

"I am deeply ashamed of what I have done," she said during her sentencing. "At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said 'No.' I take full responsibility."

