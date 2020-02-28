Lori Loughlin Gets Trial Date Despite New Evidence in College Admissions Scam

After what feels like years of radio silence, it appears there's a new update in Lori Loughlin's college admissions case. It seems Lori and the others accused in the scandal now have a trial date set for later this year, and if that doesn't sound like a Lifetime drama (seriously, there was a made-for-TV movie about the college scandal), there's another update that could make things very interesting come fall. In addition to the new trial date, it also appears new evidence has surfaced that defense lawyers believe could exonerate the former Hallmark star.

  • To recap, last March, Lori Loughlin was indicted in a massive college admissions scam.

    Lori, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were just two of many parents charged in a "massive bribery scam" who shelled out upward of $25 million collectively to ensure their children would get into top colleges and universities across the country. Apparently, Lori and Mossimo shelled out $500,000 to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, into the University of Southern California under the guise of being "recruits" for the crew team.

  • Actress Felicity Huffman, who was also indicted, served less than two weeks behind bars after pleading guilty for her involvement.

    Felicity Huffman was released from federal prison in October a bit early. A judge sentenced her to 14 days behind bars after the former Desperate Housewives star pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and honest services mail fraud. Apparently, Huffman paid $15,000 in bribes to Rick Singer, mastermind of the operation, to "rig" one of her children's SAT scores.

    "I am deeply ashamed of what I have done," she said during her sentencing. "At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said 'No.' I take full responsibility."

  • It looks like Lori's day of reckoning will come in several months.

    Outlets are reporting that Lori, Mossimo, and other parents will head to court (and face a jury) on October 5. Though the trial date is many many months away, we can only imagine how Lori -- who initially pleaded not guilty to the charges against her -- and her family, along with others involved, will cope with the countdown.

  • ... even though her defense tried to delay the trial date amid new evidence that was released.

    CBS News reported Lori Loughlin's lawyers have new evidence that could clear her (so they claim). Submitted in a legal filing, the defense claimed it has "notes written by the admitted ringleader of the college admissions cheating scheme" that maintain Lori and her husband's innocence as they thought their payments were "legitimate donations" instead of bribes.

    "This belated discovery ... is devastating to the government's case and demonstrates that the government has been improperly withholding core exculpatory information, employing a 'win at all costs' effort rather than following their obligation to do justice," lawyer Sean Berkowitz wrote in a statement.

  • Lori could face up to 40 years in prison, but after being hit with another charge last year, that number could increase.

    In October, Lori was hit with another bribery charge. She initially faced up to 20 years behind bars with the initial charges from last spring, but after rejecting a plea deal that had a two-year prison sentence attached, Lori and her husband were indicted on more charges ... bringing their individual amounts to up to 40 years in prison (each).

    With the new bribery charge from October piled on to others, we're not sure what will happen to Aunt Becky should the jury decide to throw the book at her.

  • Yeah, we have no idea what's going to happen.

    This entire thing has been super crazy and unexpected. Given how much Lori and her camp have protested the charges and said she's not guilty, we have no clue how things will play out if she's found guilty in the court of law.

    Things are going to get interesting to say the least ...

