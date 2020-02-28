Lori Loughlin Gets Trial Date Despite New Evidence in College Admissions Scam

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
After what feels like years of radio silence, it appears there's a new update in Lori Loughlin's college admissions case. It seems Lori and the others accused in the scandal now have a trial date set for later this year, and if that doesn't sound like a Lifetime drama (seriously, there was a made-for-TV movie about the college scandal), there's another update that could make things very interesting come fall. In addition to the new trial date, it also appears new evidence has surfaced that defense lawyers believe could exonerate the former Hallmark star.
-
To recap, last March, Lori Loughlin was indicted in a massive college admissions scam.
-
Actress Felicity Huffman, who was also indicted, served less than two weeks behind bars after pleading guilty for her involvement.
-
-
It looks like Lori's day of reckoning will come in several months.
-
... even though her defense tried to delay the trial date amid new evidence that was released.
-
-
Lori could face up to 40 years in prison, but after being hit with another charge last year, that number could increase.
-
Yeah, we have no idea what's going to happen.
Share this Story