Katy Perry Shares a 'Sneak Peek' at Her Very Pink Nursery

The countdown to Katy Perry's due date is on, and before she and Orlando Bloom welcome their first child together, the singer is sharing a peek into all of the baby prep she's been doing. On Sunday night, Katy shared her baby's nursery with fans on a livestream, and yes, there's a lot of pink involved -- just as we suspected. 

  • On the stream, Katy offered up a "little sneak peek" of the nursery. 

    Katy Perry nursery
    Katy Perry Fans/YouTube

    Every Sunday, leading up to the release of her latest album, Smile, Katy's doing livestreams for her fans ... and this time, she included this special peek into her personal life. Venturing into the nursery, it was easy to see that the walls were painted pink, and some of the most precious outfits -- and tiniest shoes! -- were already displayed for all to see. 

    So sweet!

  • On one wall, there's a crib with a pretty mobile hanging over it. 

    Katy Perry Nursery
    Katy Perry Fans/YouTube

    We're loving the look of that round crib too! So unique, just like Katy. 

    Those curtains are definitely gorgeous -- and so are the lights on the walls, which Katy Perry seemed particularly proud of. It's also good to see that this baby already has a solid book collection started, because that's something every kid needs!

  • Then, there's the changing table. 

    Katy Perry Nursery
    Katy Perry Fans/YouTube

    Directly across from the baby's sleeping space, Katy already had a changing table set up with plenty of supplies and a bright purple changing pad, along with a giant mirror. There's no doubt in our minds that the mirror is going to come in as a handy distraction for baby while Katy's changing those diapers!

    And it looks like she's already pretty well stocked up. 

  • She also showed off some baby clothes. 

    Katy Perry nursery
    Katy Perry Fans/YouTube

    Katy pulled some of her favorite outfits out of the closet, including a dress with Eggo waffles on it, a tiny Adidas hoodie, a Hello Kitty dress, and plenty of rainbow and brightly colored outfits that will help the baby match her mom's wardrobe for sure. Then, there's this statement piece: a zip-up onesie with her dad's face printed all over it. 

    OK -- it's impossible to top this one!

  • Check out Katy Perry's full nursery tour here: 

    Seeing all of Katy's pregnancy updates over the last several months has been a lot of fun, but we have a feeling we're going to love her baby updates even more, especially if this nursery tour is any indication. We can't wait to see Katy and Orlando's little one living it up in this beautiful bedroom -- and wearing all of those adorable outfits. 

    She's a lucky girl to end up with these two as her parents! 

