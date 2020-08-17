Katy Perry Shares a 'Sneak Peek' at Her Very Pink Nursery

The countdown to Katy Perry's due date is on, and before she and Orlando Bloom welcome their first child together, the singer is sharing a peek into all of the baby prep she's been doing. On Sunday night, Katy shared her baby's nursery with fans on a livestream, and yes, there's a lot of pink involved -- just as we suspected.
On the stream, Katy offered up a "little sneak peek" of the nursery.
On one wall, there's a crib with a pretty mobile hanging over it.
Then, there's the changing table.
She also showed off some baby clothes.
Check out Katy Perry's full nursery tour here:
Seeing all of Katy's pregnancy updates over the last several months has been a lot of fun, but we have a feeling we're going to love her baby updates even more, especially if this nursery tour is any indication. We can't wait to see Katy and Orlando's little one living it up in this beautiful bedroom -- and wearing all of those adorable outfits.
She's a lucky girl to end up with these two as her parents!
