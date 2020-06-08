Chrissy Teigen Admits She Didn't Know She Was Pregnant During Breast Implant Removal Surgery

Last week, Chrissy Teigen shared the exciting news that she was pregnant with her third baby. The reveal came in the form of a sweet moment during her husband, John Legend's latest music video. She is expecting her third baby, and we know she loves to share updates with her fans and has never been shy about the candid details of pregnancy, and one of her first updates is surprising for a few reasons.
Chrissy has always been open about her struggles with fertility.
The model shares two kids with John – Luna, 4, and Miles, 2 – and for both, she was very open that she and John sought IVF treatments to get pregnant.
Their pregnancies were meticulously planned out to the very last detail – including choosing the sex of the baby to implant and timing everything perfectly.
After the music video pregnancy reveal, Chrissy took to Twitter to share her first bump photo of baby number three.
She took to the social media platform and shared a quick video of her growing bump. The clip showed her posing in front of a mirror, giving a side view of her belly. "Look at this third baby [expletive]," she said while laughing at her reflection.
Fans love her pregnancy updates and were so thrilled for the growing family. People took to Twitter to share their congratulations and good wishes for the celebrity couple.
There were some questions, too, though.
In response to the pregnancy news, one person took to Twitter to ask a question about the timing of the pregnancy and a surgery Chrissy recently underwent.
A person tweeted, "Question... @chrissyteigen just announced she’s pregnant. Before my breast reduction last year, they did a pregnancy test." Adding, "Was she pregnant when she had her surgery in June? I feel like with her bump she had to be pregnant before that, but I could be wrong. I’m confused."
The never shy Chrissy saw the tweet and gave fans one of her first updates into the details of her latest pregnancy. She replied saying, " Oh, it's quite a story. Lol."
It turns out, unlike her other pregnancies, this one was a big surprise.
In a series of follow up tweets, Chrissy shared that before her breast implant removal surgery in June, she did have a pregnancy test.
"I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative," the pregnant mom admitted. "A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before."
She said on the day her husband released his latest album, she took a pregnancy test, and it was positive.
"I was scared," she shared. "Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure."
"So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad,” she wrote.
Chrissy said that an old saying in the world of trying to conceive turned out to be true for her in this situation.
"But what they say so often can be true. When you give up on trying, life has a way of surprising you," she said. "In summary, my boobs hurt."
While she is super excited, Chrissy didn't shy away from telling her fans that despite the good news, she's still "very worried."
"Part of me misses the safety of my perfect embryos, created in their little dish," she confessed. "They felt untouchable and safe."
"IVF was an amazing choice for us to be able to make. So hard, but we got two beautiful monsters out of it. I promise you, I never ever ever ever ever thought I could," she added.
Another fan asked Chrissy how her two kids are taking the news—and it turns out they're not on the same page.
"Luna is very, very excited," she wrote. "Miles, not so much. Jealous!"
While the timing may not have been the most ideal, given she had surgery while early pregnant, Chrissy said that this experience is something she never thought she'd be able to experience.
"Anyone who knows me knows I have taken a pregnancy test nearly every month since I was 21," she tweeted in response to a reply about her unplanned pregnancy. "I know it's weird. I just always, always wanted to see a positive. This was the time!"
We're so happy for her and her growing family.
