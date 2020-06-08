Chrissy Teigen Admits She Didn't Know She Was Pregnant During Breast Implant Removal Surgery

It turns out, unlike her other pregnancies, this one was a big surprise.

so the morning of John's album release, he wakes up at 3am to do good morning america. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed....

In a series of follow up tweets, Chrissy shared that before her breast implant removal surgery in June, she did have a pregnancy test.

"I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative," the pregnant mom admitted. "A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I've taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before."

She said on the day her husband released his latest album, she took a pregnancy test, and it was positive.

"I was scared," she shared. "Was pretty positive you shouldn't get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure."

"So we prayed to the boob surgery gods that everything would be okay. Went to every appointment terrified. Even without the surgery, I didn't think I could get pregnant naturally anyway. So the odds just felt...bad,” she wrote.