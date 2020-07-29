Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump After Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

On Thursday, Chrissy Teigen shared some pretty exciting news: She and John Legend are expecting baby number three! And just hours later, the pregnancy updates have already started. In fact, by Thursday night, Chrissy shared her first bump photo, and this future mom of three looks too cute.
Then again, this is Chrissy -- what else did we expect?
Chrissy took to Twitter to show off her bump.
In a video she shared with her followers, she posed in front of a mirror, and although we don't know exactly how far along she is quite yet, we are pretty impressed at how much of a bump she has already, assuming it's still pretty early on in her pregnancy!
"Look at this third baby [expletive]," she said with a laugh, examining her reflection.
Chrissy and John announced they're expecting in John's new music video.
His video for his latest single, "Wild," dropped Thursday night, starring him and Chrissy, and in the end, the couple stood on the beach as the camera revealed her bump for the first time, causing fans to go crazy over the news.
After all, Luna and Miles are both too adorable -- we know their little sibling will be, too.
Chrissy was also seen out and about before the big news broke.
Earlier the same day, Chrissy was out with Luna, Miles, and her mom in West Hollywood. Now that we know she's pregnant, we can totally see that tiny bump showing through in these photos, but we never would have guessed based on the pics alone.
This is so exciting! She and John must be over the moon!
So far, Chrissy hasn't shared any other pregnancy details.
We're so curious, though -- we have so many questions! When is she due? Is she having a boy or a girl? Since she and John use IVF to conceive and already know the sex of their embryos, they know what they're having, and we need to find out if Luna and Miles are getting a little sister or a little brother.
Hopefully, she'll fill us in on all of the details ASAP.
Above all else, we're looking forward to Chrissy's pregnancy updates.
Of course, this lady always keeps it real, but her brutal honest tweets and Instagram Story posts about how tough (and magical) pregnancy can be? Those are some of our favorites of her social media content -- they're laugh out loud good.
We're ready for all the bump updates Chrissy wants to throw our way. Sending her and John all the love and congrats in the world!
