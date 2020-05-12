Tori Roloff Reveals How Raising a Daughter Can Be 'Intimidating' in Heartfelt Post

It's been almost nine full months since Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff welcomed their second child, Lilah Ray Roloff, into the world, and it sounds like this mama couldn't possibly adore having this little girl in her life more. This week, Tori shared an Instagram post about having a daughter, and it sounds like she's loving every single moment of raising Lilah so far.
-
Tori shared sweet new photos with Lilah, along with a heartfelt caption.
Tori Roloff started her post by writing about how important having a daughter is to her -- both in how serious she finds the responsibility of raising Lilah and in how much she loves her baby already.
"Daughter is such an intimidating word," Tori wrote in her caption. "There is so much meaning behind the word daughter. So much hope. So much responsibility. So much love."
-
She went on to share a message just for Lilah.
The reality star mom wrote this:
"I pray I'm the mother you deserve Lilah. I love you so much it hurts sometimes. I want to be the best role model for you. I want to live my life as best I can just to show you how good life can be and is. As long as you keep smiling Lilah Girl -- that's enough for me. 'You're going to do wondrous things my little minnow.' I can see it already."
This is too sweet.
-
-
This isn't the first time Tori has talked so openly about her experiences raising a daughter.
Back in July, Tori Roloff took to Instagram to share that she was worried that she wasn't doing enough for Lilah while social distancing, worried that she wasn't getting enough socialization as her little brain was developing.
"I'm sharing this only as a reminder to myself and maybe others -- we're doing our best in a really difficult time," she wrote. "Lilah will be socialized later and that's okay. Mom guilt is real and I don't think it'll ever go away."
There's no way Tori's the only mom who's felt this way. Like she said, mom guilt is real.
-
Tori has approached raising Jackson with just as much care.
He may not be her only child anymore, but when Jackson turned 3 earlier this year, Tori called it the best three years of her life, and we totally believe her. It's been so much fun watching Zach and Tori become parents, and so far, it appears they're doing the best job.
After all, Jackson and Lilah are both turning out to be awesome (and adorable) kids.
-
-
Lilah and Jackson are so lucky to have Tori and Zach as their parents.
It's so much responsibility to be a parent, no matter who the kiddo in question happens to be. We all want our kids to grow up to be strong, kind people, and to provide them with a foundation that allows them to believe they're capable of anything. As far as we can tell, these two are providing Lilah and Jackson with exactly that.
Tori's doing a great job. She should keep doing what she's doing, and everything will be fine.
Share this Story