Tori Roloff Reveals How Raising a Daughter Can Be 'Intimidating' in Heartfelt Post

This isn't the first time Tori has talked so openly about her experiences raising a daughter.

Back in July, Tori Roloff took to Instagram to share that she was worried that she wasn't doing enough for Lilah while social distancing, worried that she wasn't getting enough socialization as her little brain was developing.

"I'm sharing this only as a reminder to myself and maybe others -- we're doing our best in a really difficult time," she wrote. "Lilah will be socialized later and that's okay. Mom guilt is real and I don't think it'll ever go away."



There's no way Tori's the only mom who's felt this way. Like she said, mom guilt is real.