Katy Perry Reveals Bare Baby Bump During Adorable Dance Video

This future celebrity mom is getting ready to pop! Once again, Katy Perry is showing off her bump, and she looks as cute as ever. In a new Instagram video, Katy danced with her bare bump, and it seems like she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are truly enjoying the last few weeks as a couple before their baby girl joins their family.
Too cute!
Katy recreated a video that went viral.
As Just Jared pointed out, Katy's video is inspired by one made by a man named Mufasa as she hops out of the car to dance alongside it as Orlando drives slowly beside her. Katy Perry pulls up her top to show off her bump, and gets her groove on to "Push The Feeling On" by The Nightcrawlers in honor of it being Friday.
What better way to celebrate the weekend? And when Katy had to stop because she got too tired, we totally felt that.
This definitely isn't the first time Katy's shown off her bare bump.
The excitement for her baby-to-be has been palpable ever since she first announced her pregnancy earlier this year, and she's been sharing all kinds of updates -- especially bump photos -- with her fans on social media. None of them have been quite as epic as this dancing video, though. We have to give her some serious props for busting a move when she's this pregnant.
That's no easy task!
It seems like she and Orlando have been all about the baby prep lately.
Last week, the expectant mom shared this photo of herself lying in a recliner at a baby store (Buy Buy Baby, from the looks of the background, perhaps?), simply captioning the photo, "pooped star." Yeah, this is the kind of pregnant lady energy we're familiar with. With not much longer to go until her daughter's arrival, things have to be done -- including grabbing those last-minute baby items.
And on top of all of this, Katy's about to drop an album, too.
Her latest release, Smile, is due to be released on August 28, 2020 ... and we're definitely interested to see what comes out first, the album or the baby. Either way, it's sure to be a very exciting month for Katy. Even though we all know that last month of pregnancy can be super uncomfortable, it's good to see that she's still having fun and dancing through it all.
We're definitely going to miss her updates.
Then again, all these bump photos will almost surely be replaced by adorable baby pics, so ... maybe we won't miss them as much as we think we will! With Katy and Orlando as her parents, there's no doubt in our minds that this baby will be beautiful.
Here's hoping this lady keeps dancing. We can't wait to meet her little one -- and hear her new album. It's been an interesting year for sure, but Katy has so much to look forward to.
