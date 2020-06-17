Katy Perry Reveals Bare Baby Bump During Adorable Dance Video

As Just Jared pointed out, Katy's video is inspired by one made by a man named Mufasa as she hops out of the car to dance alongside it as Orlando drives slowly beside her. Katy Perry pulls up her top to show off her bump, and gets her groove on to "Push The Feeling On" by The Nightcrawlers in honor of it being Friday.

What better way to celebrate the weekend? And when Katy had to stop because she got too tired, we totally felt that.