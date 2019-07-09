'Riverdale' Star Vanessa Morgan's Husband Files for Divorce After Pregnancy Reveal

This is one celebrity breakup we definitely weren't expecting. Pro baseball player Michael Kopech has filed for divorce from Vanessa Morgan just as the Riverdale star announced that she's expecting her first child -- and less than a year after they tied the knot. As far as we know, everything was just fine between these two.
Our minds are totally blown. What could have happened?!
-
Michael filed for divorce on June 19, but news just broke of their split.
The Chicago Tribune was the first to report the filing, which took place in Texas. According to the documents that the White Sox player filed, a hearing hasn't been scheduled yet -- and the case was sealed, so we may not find out any more details about the proceedings for a while.
So far, the couple themselves has yet to release a statement about their breakup, making the situation all the more confusing.
-
Vanessa announced her pregnancy last week.
Vanessa shared video and photos from her gender reveal party, letting fans know that she's expecting a baby boy in January -- and that she plans to keep his life as private as possible.
She wrote:
"This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!! On a personal note, I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise."
-
-
The 'Riverdale' actress said she found out she was pregnant on May 20.
That means that less than a month later, Michael filed the divorce papers -- and according to what her rep has told People, he is, indeed, the father, though they didn't confirm or deny the breakup news.
So what went wrong? Until Vanessa or Michael shares the behind-the-scenes details themselves, it's truly hard to say ... especially because, by all social media appearances, things seemed to be going really well between them.
-
Vanessa and Michael got married in January.
The celebrity couple made things official on January 4, in a beautiful outdoor wedding in Florida -- surrounded by flowers and their closest family and friends -- with a guest list of about 40 people.
"Thank you for teaching me the true meaning of unconditional love. You let me be me, you let me be free," Vanessa wrote in the caption of one of the many wedding photos she shared on Instagram.
Their wedding totally looked like a fairy tale. We thought these two were so in love.
-
-
Whatever happened, it's good to see Vanessa so excited about her baby-to-be.
This is an exciting time in her life, and it's great that she's embracing it -- even if there are obviously a lot of other things going on in her personal life at the same time.
Here's hoping this former couple will fill us in on what's going on soon and that they'll be able to find a way to peacefully coparent their future baby boy. It's definitely a hard road, but Vanessa already seems committed to doing what's best for her little one.
Share this Story