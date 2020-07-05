Tori & Zach Roloff Celebrate Fifth Wedding Anniversary With Beach Getaway

It seems like just yesterday we were watching them fall in love on Little People, Big World, so we can't believe that Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff have already been married for five years. But over the weekend, Tori and Zach celebrated their wedding anniversary in the sweetest way.
These two will forever be couple goals!
-
Tori marked the anniversary with a sweet Instagram post about her love for Zach.
She wrote:
"I have learned more in the past 5 years than I feel like I have in my last 29. I am so thankful for Zach's guiding heart and his patience for me and our kids. He is the best leader for our family and he makes us all better every single day. There's no one else that makes me laugh harder or smile bigger."
Too sweet! And that's not all ...
-
Tori and Zach also celebrated five years of marriage with a little beach getaway.
It looks like they were able to go away just the two of them -- without the adorable Lilah and Jackson in tow -- and according to Tori Roloff's Instagram caption, there was plenty of yummy food and wine involved in their weekend. "I'm so thankful that I have a man that I still love spending time with. I still want to find new things about @zroloff07 and I still want to date him," she wrote, adding that she couldn't wait to get home and see her kiddos.
-
-
Don't worry -- Zach wished his wife a happy anniversary on Instagram too.
He shared a bunch of throwback photos, including everything from pics from their wedding and when they were still dating, to more recent snaps that have been taken since they've had kids. They've come so far since those early days!
Zach Roloff kept his caption short and sweet, writing, "Our story is my favorite of all time. Love you!
-
Tori also shared a video from their wedding.
Be warned before pressing play on this one -- it's a bit of a tearjerker! Featuring Tori and Zach saying the vows they had written for each other themselves on their wedding day, this is truly so sweet. Seeing how this reality star couple is still sticking together five years and two small kids later, it seems like they really mean those vows they said that day.
-
-
Happy anniversary to Zach and Tori!
We've loved following along with their story so far, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for them -- and for Lilah and Jackson, too. As we wait for another season of Little People, Big World (fingers crossed!), we'll contiune to keep up with this adorable couple on social media. If we know Tori, she'll keep updating us every step of the way.
Share this Story