Taylor Swift May Have Just Revealed the Name of Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Third Baby

Splash News
It's been about a year since Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds welcomed their third child into the world, but they've never revealed her name -- and now, Taylor Swift may have officially spilled the beans. There's a theory that Taylor shared Blake and Lively's baby's name in her new album, Folklore, and it would actually make a lot of sense.
-
Last year, Blake and Ryan revealed their third child was a girl.
And they did it pretty sneakily, too, with Ryan mentioning his daughters casually in a tweet about the environment. So we know a third baby girl has joined older sisters James, 5, and Inez, 3, but that's just about all we know about her.
They've never shared her birthday, name, or photos, or any other details, but now, we may finally have a clue about who this little one is.
-
In one of the songs on Taylor's new album, she name-drops both of Blake and Ryan's kids.
In the song "Betty," Taylor sings about two teenagers in high school named James and Inez.
"You heard the rumors from Inez/You can't believe a word she says," Taylor sings in one part of the song, later adding, "She said, 'James, get in, let's drive.'"
The only other name mentioned in the song? Betty.
-
-
Fans on Twitter quickly assumed that Betty could be the name of baby #3.
It would definitely make sense. After all, Taylor is close friends with Blake and Ryan, so the fact that James and Inez are both mentioned in the same song doesn't seem coincidental. So where did "Betty" come from? It wouldn't be surprising if that was their third daughter's name -- and if this was the way they wanted to announce it, it's hard to imagine anything more epic.
-
This isn't the first time Taylor's used Blake and Ryan's kiddos for inspiration.
In the song "Gorgeous" from her album 1989, James is even part of the recording. Her tiny voice can be heard saying the word "gorgeous" at the beginning of the song, and it's pretty impressive that she managed to collaborate with Taylor on a track as a toddler.
The connections are all there, but at this point, it's impossible to say if Betty is the name of Blake and Ryan's youngest for sure.
-
-
So far, Blake and Ryan are keeping quiet on this one.
Who knows? Maybe, eventually, they'll let us know if this theory is right or wrong ... and if it's wrong, we hope they'll share what baby #3's name actually is.
This adorable fam is certainly entitled to their privacy, but we can't help but be curious. And since they did eventually share their other daughters' names with us, hopefully a reveal for their youngest is coming.
Share this Story