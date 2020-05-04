Zach Roloff Called Out After His 'Prank' on Tori Visibly Scares Their Son Jackson

It's true that Little People, Big World is over for the season, but the drama isn't stopping for Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff -- at least, not where their social media is concerned! Fans are upset that Zach pushed Tori in a pool while she was holding their son, Jackson, recently, and it's easy to see why. But was Jackson really in danger, or was this just a harmless prank?
Tori shared the footage from their doorbell cam.
Fans aren't impressed by Zach's prank.
Many of them took to the Little People, Big World subreddit to share their thoughts, and for a lot of fans, this was beyond a funny "dad prank" -- it was actually something they viewed as cruel that shouldn't be shown on Instagram at all.
"This is so unsafe and not cool at all. Jackson was obviously scared and Tori could have been hurt," one fan wrote. "It's childish and I'm honestly surprised she posted it. I'm sure they're going to take heat for it and they should."
Others thought it could be a sign of what goes on in their house when the cameras aren't around.
"I was thinking this will 1. terrify the kid 2. if he hit his mouth hard enough he could bust a tooth or break his nose," another fan chimed in. "I am really starting to question some of their parenting decisions. You know where we develop a lot of our fears? In CHILDHOOD. I can only imagine what else happens in that home."
It's true -- Zach and Tori are very lucky that Jackson didn't end up seriously hurt.
Playing around near water like that can definitely be risky.
Even though the kiddie pool is obviously shallow, it can still be a dangerous situation, especially for a kid who is as young as Jackson. We'd hate to see anything happen to that adorable boy, so we'd hope that the adults around him (and his little sister, Lilah) are being as safe as they possibly can ... and this just doesn't seem like the best idea.
Maybe the criticism will make Zach think twice next time before he plays a joke on Tori.
Don't get us wrong -- we absolutely love seeing them goof around with each other, and one of the things we love most about this family is how much they enjoy spending time together.
But we also want to see everyone happy and healthy, and there's nothing wrong with taking a few extra precautions, especially while their kids are so young.
In the end, everyone was OK and that's what matters most. We hope this hasn't ruined Jackson on kiddie pools forever!
