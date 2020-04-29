Tori Roloff Opens Up About the 'Struggle With Mom Guilt'

When it comes to motherhood, this Little People, Big World star is not afraid to keep it real. Tori Roloff is as transparent as it gets, shining a light on the less than glamorous moments of being a mom. Case in point: Tori is opening up about the mom guilt she feels leaving her daughter, Lilah Roloff, and why fellow moms shouldn't beat themselves up for it.
-
Tori took to the 'Gram to share an update that is too relatable:
Can we take a moment to celebrate Lilah and all of her adorableness? Ever since Tori and Zach welcomed their baby girl in November, LPBW fans have been on cloud nine. Both Lilah and Jackson Roloff, her 3-year-old big brother, are the cutest duo we've seen!
-
She shares the mom guilt she feels leaving Lilah.
"I think all moms struggle with mom guilt. Are we doing enough? Are we being enough? Are we giving enough? It's real," Tori Roloff wrote in her Instagram post.
"I want the best for my kids so badly and I try my best each and every day to be the mom they deserve. This girlsie here is my homegirl. She's my smiley, sweet, loving girl. She is so obsessed with me and I can't say I hate it. However, being quarantined has kept her from having the socialization that I think is so important at her age."
-
-
"The second I pass her off to someone else that sweet smile quickly turns to tears and panic. It's hard to watch as a mom ..." the mom of two reveals.
"I'm sharing this only as a reminder to myself and maybe others -- we're doing our best in a really difficult time. Lilah will be socialized later and that's okay. Mom guilt is real and I don't think it'll ever go away. However, if I can be real, I can't wait for the day Lilah feels comfortable enough to share her smiles with everyone!!" Tori added.
So true!
-
Since sharing her post, fellow mamas of the world have been showering the 'Little People, Big World' star with nothing but love.
-
-
We love this family.
Like we said before, Tori is a breath of fresh air. We love her honesty about her motherhood journey and all of the ups and downs that come in the process. Being a mom isn't always glamorous. (Shocker, we know, LOL.) It challenges you, makes you second guess yourself, and can knock you on your knees.
But in the end, it's all worth it.
Share this Story