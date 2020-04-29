Tori Roloff Opens Up About the 'Struggle With Mom Guilt'

"I think all moms struggle with mom guilt. Are we doing enough? Are we being enough? Are we giving enough? It's real," Tori Roloff wrote in her Instagram post.

"I want the best for my kids so badly and I try my best each and every day to be the mom they deserve. This girlsie here is my homegirl. She's my smiley, sweet, loving girl. She is so obsessed with me and I can't say I hate it. However, being quarantined has kept her from having the socialization that I think is so important at her age."