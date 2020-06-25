Emma Roberts Is Expecting Her First Child With Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund
Looks like we can add another celebrity couple expecting amid our new normal! Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child together after being linked as the new celebrity couple to watch a year ago.

This kiddo is going to be seriously cute, and we can't wait to see this little one!

  • Us Weekly reports Emma and Garrett are expecting their first child.

    Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts
    The outlet notes Emma confirmed the news on Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood podcast. This is is quite the shock as Garrett and Emma haven't been together for that long -- and Garrett has kinda been the hotty bachelor people loved to love for some time now.

    They're one hot couple!

  • These lovebirds have been together since 2019 and are clearly going strong.

    Garret Hedlund and Emma Roberts
    "Garrett and Emma have been friends, but this is new, casual, and just a couple of weeks old," an unnamed source revealed to Us Weekly in March 2019. The insider also said they were "having fun and enjoying each other" -- so it looks like things are working out.

    ... clearly, because they're having a baby (LOL).

  • News of Emma and Garrett's romance came shortly she ended her engagement to Evan Peters.

    Emma Roberts and Evan Peters
    "Emma and Evan were heading for a split and now are just friends," a source told Us Weekly about Evan and Emma's breakup in March 2019. "Evan has moved out. It wasn't a bad breakup." The American Horror Story co-stars first started dating in 2012 but have been on-again, off-again for some time now.

    Meanwhile, Garrett dated actress Kirsten Dunst from 2011 until 2016, when they called it quits.

  • And people are surprised to hear about Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund's baby news.

    Instagram comments

    ... but are happy for them.

    "Their baby will be gorgeous!!!!!!!!!!!" one person commented in response to the couple's baby news.

    "Good for them they'll make great parents!" another added.

    Can't say we disagree!

  • Congrats to the happy couple!

    Garrett Hedlund and Emma Roberts
    This was a bit from left field, but we can dig it. Hopefully, we'll get some kind of updates, though that is likely wishful thinking as Emma and Garrett are pretty hush-hush about their relationship. Now, we're curious if Emma's pregnancy will be written in for the upcoming AHS season. That would be interesting!

