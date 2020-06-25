Emma Roberts Is Expecting Her First Child With Garrett Hedlund

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images
Looks like we can add another celebrity couple expecting amid our new normal! Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child together after being linked as the new celebrity couple to watch a year ago.
This kiddo is going to be seriously cute, and we can't wait to see this little one!
-
Us Weekly reports Emma and Garrett are expecting their first child.
-
These lovebirds have been together since 2019 and are clearly going strong.
-
-
News of Emma and Garrett's romance came shortly she ended her engagement to Evan Peters.
-
And people are surprised to hear about Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund's baby news.
... but are happy for them.
"Their baby will be gorgeous!!!!!!!!!!!" one person commented in response to the couple's baby news.
"Good for them they'll make great parents!" another added.
Can't say we disagree!
-
-
Congrats to the happy couple!
Share this Story