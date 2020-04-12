Baby Lilah Cannot Contain Her Joy in Tori Roloff's Mirror Pics

Zach comes from a big family, who we got to know on the reality series Little People, Big World. He and Tori have revealed that they want at least three or four children. Of course, there is no rush and they are enjoying the time they have with their two babies right now. Tori shared that they've nicknamed Lilah "Miss Personality" because she is so expressive. In their People interview, Tori said: "We're loving the season that we're in right now raising kids. Zach and I always say that we were built for this family life."