Baby Lilah Cannot Contain Her Joy in Tori Roloff's Mirror Pics

Tori and Zach Roloff welcomed their second adorable child, a baby girl named Lilah, into the world in November. Since then, the mom-of-two has been sharing away on social media. Her baby's latest photoshoot is total inspiration for new moms everywhere who are getting bored with basic baby pictures. These photos are ridiculously cute!
-
Tori had an adorable mirror photoshoot for the 6-month-old.
Tori carefully set up a mirror for Lilah Ray to gaze into and play with for some adorable photos. This little girl is all smiles and looking so happy and playful in the pictures. Tori and Lilah gave us a lesson in confidence with these mirror selfies. Tori captioned the post: "I wish everyone looked at themselves like Lilah Ray does in the mirror."
-
Then she shared even more adorable pictures to her Stories.
-
-
These baby mirror photos are giving off major inspiration.
-
Zach and Tori's son Jackson just celebrated his third birthday.
Tori doesn't just show off her new baby girl, 3-year-old Jackson is just as sweet. The cutie celebrated his third birthday in May and had a Paw Patrol-themed party. While he probably didn't get to celebrate with his friends, as everyone was still sheltering-in-place at the time, his parents made the most of the at-home birthday party. The cake was absolutely adorable.
-
-
This sweet family is complete ... for now.
Zach comes from a big family, who we got to know on the reality series Little People, Big World. He and Tori have revealed that they want at least three or four children. Of course, there is no rush and they are enjoying the time they have with their two babies right now. Tori shared that they've nicknamed Lilah "Miss Personality" because she is so expressive. In their People interview, Tori said: "We're loving the season that we're in right now raising kids. Zach and I always say that we were built for this family life."
Share this Story