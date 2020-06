Former 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Stassi Schroeder Expecting First Child

Both Stassi and co-star Kristen Doute were canned in light of the racist tweets and remarks the pair said about about Faith Stower, the only black person to be on. Reportedly, the show OGs (both have been on the series since it first premiered in 2013) called the cops on Faith for a robbery she did not commit. (The two women mistook Faith for another black woman who had reportedly stolen watches.) In addition to being fired from Stassi's podcast has been removed from all platforms.

Kristen and Stassi aren't the only ones from the show who recently got their walking papers. Newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni also got fired after their tweets with racial slurs were exposed. TMZ reports the show was actually in the process of phasing Brett and Max out when they discovered the news, though both got a considerable amount of camera time for their love triangle with fellow newcomer Dayna Kathan.