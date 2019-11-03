Former 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Stassi Schroeder Expecting First Child

It's been an interesting several days for the cast of Vanderpump Rules. Folks have been getting fired left and right, and now, it looks like one former cast member will likely have all eyes on her for some time to come -- at the very least nine months. Stassi Schroeder is expecting her first child with fiancé Beau Clark, and the reveal comes just four days after she received her pink slip from the reality show.

  • Us Weekly is confirming Stassi and Beau are going to be parents.

    Though there does not appear to be too many deets, the outlet does note the 31-year-old was recently spotted covering up her baby bump while out and about. Baby will be both Beau and Stassi's first child. The couple, who has been together for a few years now, got engaged in 2019 and were planning a fall wedding in Italy this year.

  • Not too long ago, Stassi joked about having a "quarantine baby."

    "We've been reckless ... Listen, I wouldn't be mad," Stassi mentioned to Us Weekly in early May about her time at home with Beau.

    Beau, 40, however, expressed his reservations about bringing a baby into the world at this time. "I wouldn't even be able to go to the hospital if this is still going on by the time [the baby arrives]. It's something to think about," he told Us.

  • Her and Beau's baby news comes days after 'Vanderpump Rules' fired Stassi for making racist remarks.

    Both Stassi and co-star Kristen Doute were canned in light of the racist tweets and remarks the pair said about about Faith Stower, the only black person to be on Vanderpump Rules. Reportedly, the show OGs (both have been on the series since it first premiered in 2013) called the cops on Faith for a robbery she did not commit. (The two women mistook Faith for another black woman who had reportedly stolen watches.) In addition to being fired from Vanderpump Rules, Stassi's podcast has been removed from all platforms.

    Kristen and Stassi aren't the only ones from the show who recently got their walking papers. Newbies Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni also got fired after their tweets with racial slurs were exposed. TMZ reports the show was actually in the process of phasing Brett and Max out when they discovered the news, though both got a considerable amount of camera time for their love triangle with fellow newcomer Dayna Kathan.

  • Stassi has been leaning on Beau since her termination. 

    "Beau has been her rock throughout all of this and she’s been grateful to have his support," an unnamed source exclusively tells Us Weekly. "Professionally speaking, Vanderpump Rules and her podcast were her main priorities and she loved working on both."

  • Welp, at least Stassi finally got her wish: to be a mom.

    "I was trying last summer," Stassi Schroeder revealed to Us earlier this year. "I was like, 'Listen, if he's not going to propose, I'm going to take matters into my own hands.' I was seriously hoping to be pregnant because that is so much more important to me than even getting married. I just cannot wait to be a mom."

    Congrats.



