Tori Roloff Showered With Praise by Fans Who Noticed Her 'Bounce Back'

"The sports, the parties, and the friends. I think anything looks good with my family by my side (also the ice cream helped)," she continued. "Thanks for the memories, Pullman. Maybe see you again in another 10 years. Go cougs!"

Tori's caption included several photos of her day re-visiting the university. The first image, Tori is hanging with her two kids – 3-year-old Jackson and 6-month-old Lilah Ray – at the cougar statue outside the university.

The second image Tori, kids, and their dog, pose outside the university stadium, the third image is the same group standing in front of the doors of one of the buildings.

The fourth image included in the post is a closer look at Tori holding her little girl, Lilah, as they sit at a table with a bowl of ice cream sitting in front of them.