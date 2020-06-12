Tori Roloff Showered With Praise by Fans Who Noticed Her 'Bounce Back'

Tori Roloff and her daughter
Little People, Big World fans have always had Tori Roloff's back. She's one mama who we can easily relate to because you can tell how much she loves her family. Online, she's relatable because she doesn't shy away from sharing the hard, the good, and all those in between moments.

In return, fans of the show love right back to Tori. Tori posted a few photos on June 12 and included a story of memories of the past. She's always sharing these little bits of herself and that's one of the reasons people love her so much.

  • Fans showered Tori with praise, supportive, encouraging words, and gassed the new mom up on how she's handling life. 

    Tori took to Instagram on June 12 and shared several photos of a trip she and her family recently took to visit Washington State University. In the caption, Tori reminisced about her old stomping ground (she attended the university, 10 years ago, as a student.

    "So surreal coming back to this place 10 years later," she wrote in the caption. "Not going to lie... I only spent a year here and it was probably the hardest year of my life."

  • Tori says the hardest year of her life was the result of several factors.

    The 28-year-old former kindergarten teacher says that with it being the first year on her own, she struggled. First time being on my own. First time being away from family. I felt pretty trapped and overwhelmed. I also got dumped so that was fun (haha literally the joke of the day thanks babe uh), she said.

    The year at Washington University wasn't all bad, though. Tori continued in her caption writing, "as hard as this year was I think I grew the most here. I learned the most here. It’s funny... bringing my family back I could only remember the good things about this place."

  • Not all the memories were bad for Tori. 

    "The sports, the parties, and the friends. I think anything looks good with my family by my side (also the ice cream helped)," she continued. "Thanks for the memories, Pullman. Maybe see you again in another 10 years. Go cougs!"

    Tori's caption included several photos of her day re-visiting the university. The first image, Tori is hanging with her two kids – 3-year-old Jackson and 6-month-old Lilah Ray – at the cougar statue outside the university.

    The second image Tori, kids, and their dog, pose outside the university stadium, the third image is the same group standing in front of the doors of one of the buildings.

    The fourth image included in the post is a closer look at Tori holding her little girl, Lilah, as they sit at a table with a bowl of ice cream sitting in front of them.

  • Fans chatted with Tori in the comment section, asking questions about her time at the university and to give praise.

    screenshot of comments to Tori Roloff
    It's obvious how much Tori's fans adore her and the family. The photos she shared flooded with likes and comments with people asking a few questions and praising the mama of two.

    Several comments touched on the vulnerable caption Tori shared, and others asked questions about her time at the university. Many other people who attended the university shared their own memories with Tori and asked a few questions about the education she got there.

  • And others praised the mom for how she looks – giving her compliments and love.

    screenshot of comment section of Tori Roloff Instagram
    "Wow Tori you are looking amazing!" one person wrote, adding, "Thank you for always sharing y’all’s adventures!" They included several hearts and high five emojis along with their message.

    "You look great! Your babies are beautiful," a second person wrote, while a third said, "You are glowing, Tori! Happiness suits you!"

    "Girl you look beautiful! Also, what a fun day," another person wrote. "You're glowing mama!! Looking absolutely gorgeous, you must be feeling it too!"

  • And several fans commented on who Tori looks, referencing the fact that she had a baby just six months ago.

    screenshot of comment section on Tori Roloff Instagram
    "Dang girl!," wrote a fan. "You’re looking good after having that adorable baby Lylah."

    "Dang girl your bounce back game is on point," a second comment said.

    It's always nice to read through the comments of celebrities and see an overwhelming amount of love and praise. It's honestly rare – which isn't good – but it goes to show how loved Tori and her family are.

