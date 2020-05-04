Tori Roloff Vows to Teach Her Babies 'To Love' in Heartfelt Post About Racism

"I promise to teach my babies to love your babies. I have learned a lot the last few weeks. I hope we all have. The world is hurting and I’ll keep praying," Tori Roloff writes about her kids, Jackson, almost 3, and daughter, Lilah Roloff, 6 months. "I read an article about conflicting feelings during this time and it really resonated with me. I can support black lives AND good cops. I can want to speak up AND feel like this is a time to listen."

As a note, no one who wants to support "good cops" should feel the need to constantly add in that footnote when it comes to black folks losing their lives at the hands of law enforcement. Just as we don't need to hear about the "good white people" who aren't vigilantes and lynching us, we don't need this insert, either.