Tori Roloff Vows to Teach Her Babies 'To Love' in Heartfelt Post About Racism

Since news of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd unjustly losing their lives has made national headlines, more and more people are waking up to a reality Black Americans experience -- and have been experiencing -- in this country for centuries. Well, it seems a certain Little People, Big World star's heart is heavy as Tori Roloff is making a promise to raise her children to love everyone amid cries for black lives to matter.
-
After participating in #BlackoutTuesday, Tori took to Instagram to share a black and white photo her kids with a message.
"I promise to teach my babies to love your babies. I have learned a lot the last few weeks. I hope we all have. The world is hurting and I’ll keep praying," Tori Roloff writes about her kids, Jackson, almost 3, and daughter, Lilah Roloff, 6 months. "I read an article about conflicting feelings during this time and it really resonated with me. I can support black lives AND good cops. I can want to speak up AND feel like this is a time to listen."
As a note, no one who wants to support "good cops" should feel the need to constantly add in that footnote when it comes to black folks losing their lives at the hands of law enforcement. Just as we don't need to hear about the "good white people" who aren't vigilantes and lynching us, we don't need this insert, either.
-
"Having the platform I do I feel like it's my responsibility to be a good role model to others, and that is sometimes really scary," she adds.
"But I am here to say I'm trying. Im listening. I'm learning. I want to be here to bring light into the world. I am here to pray for you. To love you. I am here to support you," Tori adds.
She continues:
"I vow to teach my kids how to love the world and everything in it just like God did. My kids are different and I vow to teach them the world is not against them. Jesus is with them. It’s their responsibility to stand with others. To love others. I promise to live out my life doing my best to remind myself of this and guide my family to love more."
-
-
Some had questions for Tori Roloff after her post.
Based on Tori's response, it seems she feels pressure to respond a certain way as someone in the spotlight. While it is commendable how honest she is about her journey to unpacking racism, being anti-racist, and even her own privilege (not having to think about an issue, because it doesn't directly affect you, is a privilege), the question is valid.
Tons of companies, organizations, and celebrities -- who have been silent in the past about black lives mattering and racial injustice -- all seem to care right now, so there is a question about whether concern is genuine or a good marketing opportunity to look like they're conscious. Obviously, from what we know about Tori, we highly doubt this is the case.
-
Others are in love with her message.
"Thank you for using your platform in a positive way," one commenter wrote.
"Beautiful and as parents [,] we have a responsibility to teach and guide our kids! We must educate ourselves! We all need each other! One world!" mentioned another fan.
"I have learned so much this week as well," a fellow mom chimed in.
-
-
We need more people involved.
... that goes beyond sharing posts and really works to dismantle systems and strongholds. Hopefully, we will see more posts aligned with this one (not just from Tori, but everyone concerned) that will challenge folks to dig deeper, do more, and reach beyond their neighborhoods.
Because, at the end of the day, it takes all of us.
Share this Story