Sophie Turner's Baby Bump Is Front & Center During Recent Beach Outing

Despite the fact that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have yet to confirm that they're expecting their first child together later this year, the former Game of Thrones star is providing us with photographic evidence yet again. Sophie showed off her baby bump at the beach this week, and yep, she looks super adorable.
We can't handle these pics!
Sophie and Joe were spotted at the beach on Memorial Day.
The couple hit up Santa Barbara for a stroll in the sand with their dog. Sophie wore a t-shirt, shorts, sunglasses, and a face mask -- and her bump definitely peeked out of the bottom of her shirt.
This lady's not trying to hide anything, even if she hasn't addressed her pregnancy directly, and we have to love her for it. She looks so cute!
This isn't the first time Sophie's been spotted with her bump.
Earlier this month, Sophie's bump was spotted when she and Joe were photographed driving around in their Jeep around Los Angeles. Both of them were wearing face masks then, too, and the bump was hard to ignore since Sophie was wearing a pretty form fitting dress at the time.
Cute then, cute now ... and it seems like these two are soaking up all the quality time they can get while they can get it.
News of Sophie's pregnancy first broke in February.
At the time, multiple outlets reported that Sophie was pregnant with her first child, although none of them had many details on the situation (including the sex or a due date). Since then, both she and Joe have remained silent on the matter, so it doesn't seem like this is something that either of them want to discuss publicly -- at least, not yet.
Not that we blame them. If they want their privacy, they should have it!
Their recent social media posts make no mention of their baby-to-be.
In fact, Joe's been mostly business lately, especially since he and his brothers recently released two new singles, even though they aren't able to be together right now.
It's definitely been an interesting time for us all ... and through all the uncertainty, Sophie and Joe still haven't felt it's necessary to fill fans in on the huge personal news they've been hiding for months now. We're so curious!
We're keeping an eye out for more updates.
Whether that comes in the form of more paparazzi snaps of Sophie's bump or these future parents finally breaking the silence and speaking out about their news themselves ... we'll take it.
In the meantime, we just hope that Sophie's feeling well and that everything is going smoothly for her. Pregnancy can definitely be a stressful time, but it seems like she's rocking it so far!
