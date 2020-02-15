Katy Perry Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in New Swimsuit Pic

It's so much fun to follow along with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's adventures as they're expecting their first child together, and recently, this couple had a pretty fun outing. Over the weekend, Katy showed off her bump in a swimsuit when she and Orlando hit the beach, and this mama to be couldn't possibly look more adorable.
-
Katy donned a floral one-piece as she and her dog hit the beach.
As Us Weekly reported, Katy was joined by Orlando and her dad, Keith Hudson -- along with Nugget, of course -- for the outing on Sunday in Santa Barbara, California. She paired her suit with a wide-brimmed hat, and it seemed like the whole crew ended up having a great day in the sun.
Katy Perry's days of lounging on the beach without a baby are limited, after all. It's good to see her enjoying herself!
-
Orlando didn't look too shabby, either.
Yep, we're definitely impressed by these muscles! Is it just us, or are these two and their combined DNA about to present the world with possibly the most gorgeous baby ever?
In the time of social distancing we live in, it's also a relief to see that Katy and Orlando appear to be keeping to themselves during their time at the beach. We'd seriously hate to see either of them sick!
-
-
It's great to see these two so happy together, too.
Last month, reports surfaced that Katy and Orlando were on the rocks and that the pressure of their impending parenthood was putting their relationship in jeopardy.
"Orlando and her are having some ups and downs right now," a source close to the couple told Us Weekly in April. "Katy is dealing with the nerves of being a first-time parent, and Orlando is stressing about having a baby in their lives at this time."
Maybe it was just a rumor? Fingers crossed.
-
Just as we expected, Katy's also been offering up pretty entertaining pregnancy updates.
Case in point: When she posted a video of her unborn child giving the middle finger in an ultrasound video. Pretty hilarious, and just the amount of attitude we'd expect from any child of Katy's.
"When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you're in for it," she wrote.
Yep ... looks like she'll have her hands full soon.
-
-
We're ready for more "bumpdates" from Katy.
Katy seems so excited to become a mom for the first time that it's hard not to be excited for her, Orlando, and their future daughter -- who should be arriving very soon. It's definitely been a whirlwind for Katy since announcing her pregnancy -- between American Idol and her new single, "Daisies" -- but so far, it seems like she's loving every single minute of it.
Share this Story