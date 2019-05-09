Jessica Simpson Shows Off 100-Pound Weight Loss in Post-Workout Selfie

If we know anything about Jessica Simpson, it's that she takes her workouts seriously, and to get it all done, she's even willing to sacrifice a little sleep. This week, Jessica shared a new workout photo, opening up about how she manages to get her exercise in without her three kiddos interfering -- and we definitely admire her motivation.
If only we could all drag ourselves out of bed like she does ...
-
Jessica showed off her muscles -- and a pretty cute workout outfit -- on Instagram.
"Woke up before all 3 kiddos to get my steps in and spend time with me, myself, and I," Jessica wrote in her caption. "Move move move for your own mental health."
We've gotta hand it to her: This celebrity mom is looking good! It seems like all of her hard work is definitely paying off, although we do have questions about how she looks this amazing after working out -- especially with her hair down!
-
Fans didn't hesitate to share their thoughts with Jess.
All kinds of comments showered her with compliments (well-deserved ones!) and words about how fans are impressed with her motivation. (We are too!) This lady has definitely earned all of these sweet comments with how much time and effort she's put in on her bod, especially when she'd probably rather be doing other things.
And let's not forget that she just had a baby a year ago.
-
-
It's been less than a year since Jessica announced she'd lost 100 pounds after bringing Birdie into the world.
Last September, Jessica showed off her weight loss, sharing that after six months of following a strict diet and exercise regimen, she'd managed to lose 100 pounds. Given that Jessica Simpson had a baby and two older kids at home, a career, and she was working on her book ... we really have to admire that she managed to accomplish so much when it came to her physical fitness, too.
-
It really seems like she's been making the most of her time lately.
Like many of us all over the country (and the world), Jess has been spending more time than usual at home and with her fam, and it appears she's really enjoying it. Whether she's having a pool day with the kids or baking in the kitchen with her daughter, Maxwell -- like she is in this photo that Jess shared on Memorial Day -- it looks like she's soaking up every opportunity to enjoy her downtime.
-
-
Jessica's hard work will forever be an inspiration to us.
Seriously, is there anything this lady can't do? If she can meet her step goals every day, so can we -- even if we have to drag our kids along behind us.
It happens!
We're looking forward to seeing what else she's up to and what other workout outfits Jess happens to pull from her impressive closet. Even if we're just hanging out around the house, we wanna look that good too!
