Jenna Dewan Shows Off Post-Baby Body in Mesh Swimsuit Pic

It's been almost three months since Jenna Dewan and fiancé Steve Kazee welcomed their son into the world, and now, this mama is ready for some summer fun. Over the weekend, Jenna showed off her post-baby swimsuit bod in a new photo she shared on Instagram, and of course, she looks amazing -- not that we expected anything less!
Jenna shared the pic, showing off her black swimsuit.
Jenna Dewan kept her caption short and simple, adding just a couple of sunglass-wearing emojis, as she posed in her pool wearing goggles. Behind her, we get a rare glimpse of her daughter Everly, who's wearing her own set of goggles, and they both look fab.
Between the black swimsuit, her jewelry, and those stylish goggles, Jenna is definitely one hot mama.
Fans simply cannot get enough of how good Jenna looks.
Some are super impressed at how good she looks after just giving birth in March, while others simply had to admire her beauty in general. They're all right -- she looks great, and she does seem super happy.
Jenna's had a rough couple of years to put behind her, but these days, she seems to be loving life more than ever, especially with Steve and now their son at her side, too. We love seeing her so happy!
Jenna also took to her Instagram story to share another glimpse at her pool day.
It seems like Jenna's been keeping pretty busy these days.
Last week, she showed off a care package that a friend dropped off for her, and according to her recent Instagram posts, she's really been soaking up all the quality time with her fam. With Everly's birthday right around the corner (she'll be 7 on Sunday), it seems like there's going to be even more excitement at Jenna's house.
There's no doubt in our minds that she and Everly's dad, Channing Tatum, have something special planned for her.
We're looking forward to more updates from Jenna.
... especially if those updates include new photos and details about what baby Callum has been up to!
This mama is inspiring us to get outside and have some fun in the sun. With the weather warming up, there's no better time. Now we're going to need to know where Jenna got that swimsuit from, because it's super cute.
Send us a link, please!
