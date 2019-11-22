Tori Roloff Reflects on Lilah's Arrival on 'Little People, Big World'

Six months after Tori Roloff and husband Zach Roloff welcomed their second child into the world, this mom of two is looking back on baby Lilah's birth. While watching this week's episode of Little People, Big World (the season finale!!), Tori reflected on Lilah's arrival -- and it resulted in some seriously cute videos on her Instagram story involving Lilah's big brother, Jackson.
This week's season finale included Lilah's birth.
This season has documented much of Tori Roloff's pregnancy, and on Tuesday night, it was finally time for Lilah to make her grand entrance.
Obviously, her parents couldn't wait to meet her, and now, it seems like Tori had a lot of fun reliving that important day in their lives while watching the episode for herself. It has to be so cool to have moments like that captured on film forever!
In her story, Lilah and Jackson sat down on the couch to watch together.
Tori giggled all over again by Zach's interpretation of the "umbilical cord."
When Lilah was finally born, Jackson was so excited.
It was so sweet to finally see Lilah's birth this way.
Of course, we've been following along with this family ever since Lilah was born -- enjoying all the adorable photos that Tori's been posting -- but there's something so special about seeing her make her entrance. Even better than that, seeing Jackson and Tori happily relive that day, too.
Whether or not Jackson gets that new baby he's hoping for remains to be seen ... but judging by how cute he and his sis are, we won't be surprised at all if his parents decide to go for a third!
