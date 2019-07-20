Sophie Turner's Growing Baby Bump Is on Full Display During Outing With Joe Jonas

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images
Ever since we first heard the news that Sophie Turner might be expecting her first child with husband Joe Jonas, we've been waiting for clues that the news is true... and now, we finally have confirmation! Sophie showed off her baby bump during a recent outing with Joe, and she looks too cute.
This is so exciting!
-
Sophie's bump was on display when she and Joe went out over the weekend.
They were spotted out driving around in their jeep in Los Angeles on Saturday, and it looks like at this point, Sophie's bump is growing too fast to hide -- especially in the form-fitting dress she was wearing.
And yes, they were both being responsible by wearing face masks, and Sophie's even matched the rest of her outfit. These two are too cute... and it's always good to see this celeb couple having fun together.
-
This isn't the first bump sighting this month, either.
Sophie and Joe have also been seen out walking in LA, and although the former Game of Thrones star was wearing looser clothing at the time, we could still totally see a bump in there. It's definitely not an ideal time to be pregnant -- what with everything going on in the world and all -- but it looks like she and Joe are making the most of it and getting in as much quality time as they can.
-
-
News first broke of Sophie's pregnancy earlier this year.
In February, multiple outlets reported that Sophie and Joe were expecting, with a source telling Just Jared that Sophie had already been switching up her wardrobe to accommodate her belly. The couple still hasn't shared or confirmed the news themselves, though these new photos certainly do that for them.
Still, we'd love to hear it from Sophie and Joe themselves.
They must be so excited!
-
As far as their social media goes, life seems to be business as usual for these two.
They've been posting about Joe's new Quibi show, Cup of Joe, and he's been all about promoting his bros' latest projects, like their Happiness Continues documentary on Amazon Prime, and their latest singles.
Beyond the occasional sweet photo together, Sophie and Joe have never been too open about their personal lives together, so it's likely that rule applies to this part of their life, too... as curious as we might be.
-
-
Here's hoping they throw us another update soon.
At this point, we have so many questions about their future baby -- boy or girl? Any names picked out? The suspense is killing us!
But they totally have the right to however much privacy they want to have... and our fingers are crossed that when they're ready to share, they will. We hope Kevin Jonas' kids are ready for a brand new cousin!
Share this Story