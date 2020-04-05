Nikki Bella Opens Up About Going to the Hospital for Unborn Baby's 'Heart Scare'

On an episode of her 'Total Bellas' podcast, Nikki opened up about the scare, which happened after a recent ultrasound.

"[Our doctors] thought they saw something in our baby’s heart," Nikki Bella said on the podcast, Us Weekly reported. "We kind of had a heart scare! Artem and I had to drive to Los Angeles to get our baby double checked."



Finding out that anything could be wrong in a pregnancy -- or with a child -- is definitely terrifying, so we're glad that Artem was able to be with her. And it involved the baby's heart? Extra scary!