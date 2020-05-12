Tori & Zach Roloff Celebrate Jackson Turning 3 With 'Paw Patrol' Birthday

To celebrate, the 'Little People, Big World' family decorated the house with tons of 'Paw Patrol' goodies, giving us major at-home birthday inspo.

"We partied hard today. We decorated the whole house with paw patrol," Tori mentioned in her Instagram post. "Jackson kept saying 'I so esssited!' We ate so much sugar and pizza. My heart is so unbelievably full today. I love this kid so much. Thank you all so much for your sweet notes and wishes!"

Aww!

Though we didn't see Jackson's nearly 6-month-old sister, Lilah Roloff, in the pics, we have a feeling she was close by enjoying the fiesta.