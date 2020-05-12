Tori & Zach Roloff Celebrate Jackson Turning 3 With 'Paw Patrol' Birthday

Just because we all have to stay at home (well, most of us) doesn't mean festivities can't go down! Jackson Roloff is officially 3, and to celebrate his special day, Zach and Tori Roloff threw him what looked to be the ultimate at-home Paw Patrol party. (So much fun!) Although friends couldn't come (for obvious reasons), it looked like the little Little People, Big World star had a good time with his family.
Jackson is now a 3-year-old, and we can't believe it -- including his mama, Tori.
"Jackson I can't believe you're 3!! These have been the best 3 years of my life. You are such a light and bring so much laughter into our world," Tori Roloff wrote in this heartfelt Instagram post.
"Jackson I love your attention to detail and your silly moods. You are seriously the best big brother and watching you with Lilah Ray brings me so much joy. I love your cuddles in the morning (even if they are at 530am these days) and your kisses goodnight. I thank God every day that he chose me to be your Mama. I can't wait to continue to watch you grow and support you in every way. Happy Birthday Day, Bud!"
To celebrate, the 'Little People, Big World' family decorated the house with tons of 'Paw Patrol' goodies, giving us major at-home birthday inspo.
"We partied hard today. We decorated the whole house with paw patrol," Tori mentioned in her Instagram post. "Jackson kept saying 'I so esssited!' We ate so much sugar and pizza. My heart is so unbelievably full today. I love this kid so much. Thank you all so much for your sweet notes and wishes!"
Though we didn't see Jackson's nearly 6-month-old sister, Lilah Roloff, in the pics, we have a feeling she was close by enjoying the fiesta.
Jackson Roloff's third birthday looked like so much fun.
And adhered to social distancing recommendations.
Happy birthday, Jackson!
