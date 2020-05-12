Tori & Zach Roloff Celebrate Jackson Turning 3 With 'Paw Patrol' Birthday

toriroloff/Instagram
Tanvier Peart
Celebrity Moms

Jackson Roloff and Tori Roloff
toriroloff/Instagram

Just because we all have to stay at home (well, most of us) doesn't mean festivities can't go down! Jackson Roloff is officially 3, and to celebrate his special day, Zach and Tori Roloff threw him what looked to be the ultimate at-home Paw Patrol party. (So much fun!) Although friends couldn't come (for obvious reasons), it looked like the little Little People, Big World star had a good time with his family.

  • Jackson is now a 3-year-old, and we can't believe it -- including his mama, Tori.

    "Jackson I can't believe you're 3!! These have been the best 3 years of my life. You are such a light and bring so much laughter into our world," Tori Roloff wrote in this heartfelt Instagram post.

    She continued:

    "Jackson I love your attention to detail and your silly moods. You are seriously the best big brother and watching you with Lilah Ray brings me so much joy. I love your cuddles in the morning (even if they are at 530am these days) and your kisses goodnight. I thank God every day that he chose me to be your Mama. I can't wait to continue to watch you grow and support you in every way. Happy Birthday Day, Bud!"

  • To celebrate, the 'Little People, Big World' family decorated the house with tons of 'Paw Patrol' goodies, giving us major at-home birthday inspo.

    "We partied hard today. We decorated the whole house with paw patrol," Tori mentioned in her Instagram post. "Jackson kept saying 'I so esssited!' We ate so much sugar and pizza. My heart is so unbelievably full today. I love this kid so much. Thank you all so much for your sweet notes and wishes!"

    Aww! 

    Though we didn't see Jackson's nearly 6-month-old sister, Lilah Roloff, in the pics, we have a feeling she was close by enjoying the fiesta.

  • Jackson Roloff's third birthday looked like so much fun.

    Jackson Roloff 3rd birthday party Paw Patrol
    toriroloff/Instagram Stories

    Aside from yet another birthday party idea (we'll take all the help we can get!), it's Paw Patrol! That show is practically a staple in homes with kiddos of a certain age and has enough episodes for parents to slip away (not too far -- calm down) for a breather.

    If Jackson is a Paw Patrol fan, he's likely going to flip when he sees the Paw Patrol movie that's on the way come to life.

  • And adhered to social distancing recommendations.

    Jackson Roloff
    toriroloff/Instagram Stories

    As Tori explained to a commenter, Jackson's birthday was just with family (no friends). Given Matt Roloff's birthday photo with Jackson wearing the Paw Patrol shirt he wore in his at-home birthday photos, we have a feeling the usual suspects showed up to celebrate. Then again, certain family -- such as Audrey and Jeremy Roloff -- could have kept their distance as they also have two small kiddos of their own: 2-1/2-year-old daughter Ember and 4-month-old old son Bode Roloff.

  • Happy birthday, Jackson!

    Jackson Roloff, Zach Roloff, and Tori Roloff
    toriroloff/Instagram Stories

    We're so happy he was able to enjoy his special day at home. As much as many of us would love to host parties with friends and more loved ones (well ... maybe some of us are tired and are just fine with an at-home shindig), all that matters is everyone is happy, healthy, and together.

