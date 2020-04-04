Katy Perry's Unborn Child Gives the Middle Finger in New Ultrasound Video

katyperry/Instagram
Nicole Pomarico
Katy Perry
katyperry/Instagram

We've loved all of Katy Perry's pregnancy updates so far, but this one is definitely her funniest. In honor of Mother's Day on Sunday, Katy shared a new ultrasound video of her baby-to-be, and it seems like this little one already has a bit of an attitude. Not that we're surprised, of course, because as far as we can tell, she definitely takes after her mom! 

