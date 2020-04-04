Katy Perry's Unborn Child Gives the Middle Finger in New Ultrasound Video

We've loved all of Katy Perry's pregnancy updates so far, but this one is definitely her funniest. In honor of Mother's Day on Sunday, Katy shared a new ultrasound video of her baby-to-be, and it seems like this little one already has a bit of an attitude. Not that we're surprised, of course, because as far as we can tell, she definitely takes after her mom!
In the video, Katy's baby can be seen flashing a certain finger.
"When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it," Katy wrote in her caption.
Of course, there's no way that this baby, who Katy is welcoming with fiancé Orlando Bloom, knew what she was doing in this ultrasound, but it's still pretty funny -- especially considering how big Katy's personality has always been.
We wouldn't expect anything less from her child!
Katy also celebrated her Mother's Day with an appearance on the Disney Family Singalong that aired Sunday night.
She dressed as Dumbo's mom and dressed her dog as Dumbo to sing "Baby Mine" from the movie, and honestly, this is exactly the kind of energy we knew Katy would bring to this performance. It's a pretty emotional song to begin with but especially meaningful for all the moms out there, and later this year, Katy will join their ranks.
This had to have been a pretty exciting Mother's Day for her!
Last month, Katy and Orlando revealed they're expecting a baby girl.
After Katy announced her pregnancy for the first time this spring, she got backlash for admitting on stage to fans that she was hoping her baby was a girl. But it seemed doubtful that she'd ever say something like that if she didn't already know she was having a girl, and as it turned out, it definitely seemed like she did. In early April, Katy revealed her baby's gender with the help of Orlando, who had pink foam on his face.
Baby girl will be Katy Perry's first child and Orlando's second. He has a 9-year-old son named Flynn with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.
So far, it seems like Katy's enjoying this time in her life.
Between the pregnancy updates and bump pics that Katy shares on Instagram from time to time, she's also a judge on American Idol, which is still airing. It's already been a pretty busy year for her -- and after this baby is here, it'll probably get even busier -- but she's been taking it all in stride. It's hard not to be excited for Katy after seeing her excitement shine through in what she shares.
We can't wait to meet Katy and Orlando's baby later this year.
We have to wonder if she'll have the same personality she seems to have in this ultrasound ... and if she ends up being anything like her parents, she's going to be a really fun, adorable little girl.
'Til the next update, which will hopefully involve another ultrasound video or photo. Here's hoping Katy didn't take that middle finger flash too personally. Kids, right?
