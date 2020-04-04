Katy Perry's Unborn Child Gives the Middle Finger in New Ultrasound Video

In the video, Katy's baby can be seen flashing a certain finger.

"When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it," Katy wrote in her caption.



Of course, there's no way that this baby, who Katy is welcoming with fiancé Orlando Bloom, knew what she was doing in this ultrasound, but it's still pretty funny -- especially considering how big Katy's personality has always been.

We wouldn't expect anything less from her child!