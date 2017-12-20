Jon Gosselin Writes Special Message to Estranged Children on Their 16th Birthday

kateplusmy8/Instagram; Roby Beck/AFP via Getty Images
We've watched Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin's family grow up for most of their lives on TLC, and now, their kids are celebrating a major milestone. Over the weekend, Jon and Kate's sextuplets turned 16, and both parents celebrated the big day separately -- though Jon couldn't celebrate with four of his children as they have been estranged from each other for some time.
When 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' began in 2007, the sextuplets were 3 years old.
Kate paid tribute to her "Hershey's Kisses" on Instagram.
Posting a photo of their celebration -- which included the kids' favorite cereals -- Kate wrote:
"Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen ‘Hershey Kisses’, as they were called at birth! I love you so much! You’re 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable! (They requested ‘junk cereals’ for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds!"
Sounds like everyone probably had a blast!
Jon also shared a tribute of his own, making sure to mention the children he doesn't see.
"Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!! Been a long road I wish all the best!!! Wow 16!!!! Love you all!!!" he added in the caption.
Although Kate didn't get to spend the day with Hannah and Collin -- who live with their dad full time these days -- Jon missed out on seeing Leah, Joel, Alexis, and Aaden on their birthday, because it seems like they're still estranged from each other.
"I'm so sad you are separated from your kids and I sincerely pray this will change ..." one of his followers wrote in response to his message.
"Hopefully when they get older they will understand how much you cared and always thought about them," another added.
Such a bummer!
Jon's been looking forward to this birthday for a while in the hopes that he'll see his kids more often.
On an episode of the First Class Fatherhood podcast that Jon appeared on earlier this year, he admitted that he hoped things would change when the kids were old enough to drive and didn't have to depend on their mom for transportation to see their other siblings and to possibly see him.
"As soon as my two kids that live with me drive, they have every right to go drive to their siblings' school, pick the kids up, and Kate can't stop them," he said at the time. "I'm hoping that will break down a lot of tension between siblings."
We hope all the kids had an awesome day.
After all, they'll only turn 16 once, and it's a pretty big birthday. Soon, they'll be driving, and before we know it, they'll be moving out and starting college and lives of their own. We miss seeing them on reality TV so much, but it appears the kids are all doing well and are happy and healthy, and that's what matters most.
We're crossing our fingers there's some type of reconciliation.
