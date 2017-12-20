Jon Gosselin Writes Special Message to Estranged Children on Their 16th Birthday

Jon also shared a tribute of his own, making sure to mention the children he doesn't see.

"Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!! Been a long road I wish all the best!!! Wow 16!!!! Love you all!!!" he added in the caption.



Although Kate didn't get to spend the day with Hannah and Collin -- who live with their dad full time these days -- Jon missed out on seeing Leah, Joel, Alexis, and Aaden on their birthday, because it seems like they're still estranged from each other.

"I'm so sad you are separated from your kids and I sincerely pray this will change ..." one of his followers wrote in response to his message.

"Hopefully when they get older they will understand how much you cared and always thought about them," another added.

Such a bummer!