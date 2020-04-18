Katie Holmes' New Mommy-Daughter Photo Shows How Much Suri Has Grown

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Most of us are spending a lot of time at home recently -- including celebrities -- but that doesn't mean that Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are letting it get them down! On Sunday, Katie and Suri showed off their DIY tie dye projects on Instagram, and now, it's making us want to get a little crafty ourselves.
... not to mention the fact that we literally can't believe how big Suri is these days!
-
In the pic, Katie and Suri showed off their creations.
Looks like Katie chose to tie dye a white pair of pants, while Suri Cruise went for a T-shirt dress. They both came out pretty great (seriously, have they done this before?), and it's making us want to do a little tie-dyeing ourselves! We know this had to be so much fun for them both, and they undoubtedly got to create some great memories together.
-
But what's really impressing us is the fact that Suri is so big these days. It looks like she and her mom are close to the same height.
Seriously, where the heck did the time go?!?
As you can see, people are a bit in disbelief Katie Holmes has a daughter who is practically the same height has her (give or take some inches). It feels like yesterday we were introduced to Suri via the Vanity Fair cover with Katie and Tom. And now, we have a young woman standing before us -- with legs for days, just like her mama!
-
-
It's hard to believe that Suri is already a full-fledged teenager.
She turned 14 on April 18, and even though she and Katie didn't get to celebrate the same way they normally do (let's not forget that Katie took Suri to Paris last year as she entered her teenage years), it seems like they still had a great time.
"Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!!" Katie wrote in this Instagram post to celebrate the occasion. "I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!"
-
It's rare we get a glimpse of Suri, so this new photo is pretty special.
Once in a while, Katie will share a pic of Suri -- like this one from her birthday -- but she doesn't often give us a look at her face, which we totally get. (They deserve as much privacy as they want!) But it's still been fun to watch Suri grow up over the years, and it's like we just heard that Katie and Tom Cruise were expecting their first child together.
... and suddenly, that baby is now a teenager.
-
-
We're glad to see Katie and Suri are having fun together.
