Tori Roloff's Dog Murphy Steals the Show in New Family Photos

As much as we love seeing photos of Tori Roloff's adorable kids, Jackson and Lilah, we also happen to love when she gives us an update on her dog, Murphy, and now, we have a pretty big one. On her Instagram Story this week, Murphy totally stole the show in new family photos, and it's easy to see why. This fluffy guy is gorgeous!
-
Tori started off her story by letting us know what we were in for.
-
First, she showed Murphy acting as a chair for Jackson.
-
-
She also shared a pic of Murphy and Lilah hanging out.
-
We love every time Tori shares something about Murphy.
It's hard to remember he's still less than 2 years old! Tori posted this photo on his first birthday last year, sharing how much their family had loved having him around.
"I definitely forgot what it was like to raise a puppy but boy did this pup make it worth it. We love you so much Murphy," she wrote. "Thank you for always testing my cleaning skills, cleaning up our table scraps (sometimes from the table), keeping us laughing, sticking by Jackson’s side, and for loving us -- always."
-
-
We're ready for more dog pics whenever!
Few things brighten our day more than when we get to see a cute dog appear on our Instagram feeds ... and we definitely award bonus points to photos of dogs like Murphy with adorable kids in them too. He's lucky to have found a home with the Roloffs, and it's pretty clear that they're just as lucky to have him. There's truly nothing like the love and friendship of a dog, and it appears Murphy's got plenty of both.
