Katie Holmes Posts Rare Glimpse of Suri Cruise in Honor of Her 14th Birthday

Justin Lloyd/Newspix via Getty Images
Nothing reminds us we're getting older than a kid we thought was still in elementary school officially becoming a teenager! Little Suri Cruise is not so little anymore. She's now 14 -- officially in her teen years -- that has us in a bit of disbelief. To commemorate the special occasion, mom Katie Holmes shared a rare glimpse of her daughter that has fans of this mommy-daughter duo questioning where the time went.
-
Katie took to Instagram to share a photo of the birthday girl.
"Birthday vibes," she captioned the photo of her 14-year-old daughter with ex Tom Cruise. Although we don't get to see Suri's face, it's great to even see this glimpse, as the Dawson's Creek star is very private when it comes to her family.
This is first photo of Suri we've seen since the pair visited a refugee camp in Greece last year.
-
And it didn't take long for fans to chime in.
Aside from all the happy birthday messages, a number of folks (like us) are still in disbelief Suri is 14. They can't believe so much time has passed since the world was introduced to her beautiful face on Vanity Fair all those years ago. We've quietly watched her grow up, showing off her kitten heels and making unexpected public appearances here and there with her mom.
-
-
We also got a glimpse of the at-home festivities to celebrate Suri turning 14.
"Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!! I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!" Katie Holmes captioned this photo. Judging by Suri's floral head accessory -- and all of the blooms hanging with the wall decor -- we think it's safe to say this 14-year-old loves flowers. We hope Suri had a magical birthday!
-
Katie Holmes has been sharing a look at how she and Suri are enjoying their time at home.
From crafting to painting flowers, it looks like the Holmes household is doing their best to keep themselves entertained as the world (well, most of us) continues to shelter in place amid this new normal. It hasn't been the happiest of times, but it's great to see Katie showing how she's making the most of it.
We might need to whip out some paint soon.
-
-
Happy birthday, Suri!
Share this Story