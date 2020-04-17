Jenna Dewan's Baby Son Makes His TikTok Debut in Adorable Video

"I was told by @jennadewan that I have to be on @tiktok so I guess I’m on @tiktok #boop #happywifehappylife," Steve Kazee joked in his caption.

We've been seeing a lot of Callum Michael Rebel Kazee these days, which is a real treat. In the past, Jenna and ex Channing Tatum have been very private about sharing photos and videos of their daughter, Everly Tatum, so it's great to see so many fun updates -- and close-up moments -- of Callum.