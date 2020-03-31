Mark Wahlberg Ask Fans for Help After Posting Daughter's 'Tiger King' TikTok Video



Sometimes, parents just don't understand, and this celebrity dad isn't afraid to admit it. Mark Wahlberg's 10-year-old daughter, Grace, has been showing off her TikTok skills as of late, and it's safe to say her famous dad just doesn't get it (LOL). Case in point: Mark recently shared Grace's newest TikTok video and is asking fans for help.

... because he doesn't know what's going on.