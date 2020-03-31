Mark Wahlberg Ask Fans for Help After Posting Daughter's 'Tiger King' TikTok Video

Rich Polk/Getty Images for Janie's Fund; markwahlberg/Instagram
Sometimes, parents just don't understand, and this celebrity dad isn't afraid to admit it. Mark Wahlberg's 10-year-old daughter, Grace, has been showing off her TikTok skills as of late, and it's safe to say her famous dad just doesn't get it (LOL). Case in point: Mark recently shared Grace's newest TikTok video and is asking fans for help.
... because he doesn't know what's going on.
It's clear Mark is clueles about his 10-year-old's endeavors and needs a bit of clarity.
"Could somebody please tell me what this is? I went downstairs to get a snack," Mark writes in his Instagram post.
In the video, Grace -- with her mom and Mark's wife, Rhea Durham, in the background -- is channeling some serious Tiger King vibes that puts a new spin on Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" TikTok challenge.
"Carole Baskin killed her husband, whacked him. Can't convince me that it didn't happen. Fed him to tigers, they snacking -- what's happening," Grace Wahlberg mouths to the voice-over heard in the video.
... and it's so hard not to laugh.
Mark being oblivious to both TikTok and Tiger King is definitely genuine as he has zero clue why his daughter -- or his wife -- are dancing in front of the cameras. Granted, being forced to stay in the house because of what's going on could make someone go a little nuts, he's likely like what the eff looking at his daughter with a scribble mustache and chest hair.
This isn't the first TikTok video Mark has rolled up on.
Mark Wahlberg made a cameo in a prior TikTok video of his wife and Grace doing Meg's "Savage" challenge. But unlike the Tiger King performance, this dad of four had no problem inserting himself in the video and trying to feel up on his wife in the process.
"Couldn't help it," Mark joked in his caption.
In addition to Grace, Mark and Rhea have daughter Ella, 16, and sons Michael, 14, and Brendan, 11.
Mark Wahlberg has been sharing glimpses of how his family is holding up sheltering in place.
"I'm getting pedicures, manicures, and apparently a full makeup. She's got her whole kit there. Yeah, this is what's happening now," Mark mentioned during this makeover video with his daughter, Grace. Needless to say, this "makeover" didn't go as expected that was pretty hilarious to see unfold.
"What the heck are you doing?" the celeb dad later asks his daughter as she proceeds to do what looks to be makeup contouring in a video shared on Instagram Stories. "I thought you said you were good at makeup ... alright, that's enough."
Fun times.
Who knew Mark would become a source of entertainment? Heaven knows we've been cleared out our Netflix queue, so we need something to keep our spirits up and laughing until we get the thumbs up we can stay out for more than a grocery run.
