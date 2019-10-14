Pregnant Leighton Meester Shuts Down Critic Who Called Her 'Fat'

For those of us who have tuned in when someone goes live on Instagram, we know we can send comments through the feed that the person broadcasting can see in real time, and Leighton wasted no time calling out someone who used that particular feature of the app to be rude to her.

"Somebody just told me I got fat. That's really nice," Leighton Meester said without missing a beat, as Kimrie chimed in that it was "not nice."

