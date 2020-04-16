15 of Tori Roloff's Precious Mother-Daughter Moments With Baby Lilah Thus Far

After following along with the Roloff family in Little People, Big World for so long, it feels like we know them personally. And seeing Tori and Zach Roloff's relationship and life together from the beginning has been so special -- especially since they started having kids. Today, they have two: Jackson, who's 2 1/2, and Lilah Ray, who was born in November 2019. Since Lilah joined their little fam, Tori's been all about sharing photos of her and her daughter on Instagram, both on her feed and on Instagram Stories. Getting to see these mom-daughter moments is so sweet -- they already have such a close bond!
Now that Lilah's here, it's hard to imagine Tori and Zach's family without her, and we are lucky enough to see glimpses of Lilah Roloff on a regular basis. Normally, those glimpses are beautifully captured, thanks to Tori's impressive photography skills.
Here are all the sweet mother-daughter moments that Lilah and Tori have shared so far. We know there are many, many more to come in the future -- especially once Lilah's walking and talking up a storm -- and we can't wait to continue watching this adorable kiddo continue to grow and change. So far, her mom is doing an amazing job -- not that we had any doubts!
Here's hoping that Lilah and Tori stay just as close as they are today in the future ... even during those dramatic teenage years. Something tells us that these two are going to end up being best friends for life.
-
Waiting to Meet1
Some of the most precious moments between this mother and daughter duo actually happened before Lilah made her grand debut. In September 2019, Tori shared this breathtaking maternity photo and how excited she was to one day bond with her baby girl.
"Baby girl I just can not wait to meet you," the reality star mom captioned her post.
So beautiful!
-
Cradling Her Bump2
Tori and Lilah were bonding since before Lilah was even born -- just look at how Tori's cradling her bump here! She shared these pics to show off Lilah's nursery, and it's obvious that so much care went into making it perfect, and all of Tori's effort clearly paid off. We love everything -- from the sign above Lilah's bed to the shiplap and lantern on the wall and everything in between. This is so sweet.
-
-
Cherishing the Moment3
Need another maternity pic? In this stunning black and white shot, Tori reflects on her family and the pending arrival of their newest addition.
"I cherish these moments with every ounce of effort. Snuggling both my kids closely," she wrote in her post. "I relish in these last few moments with only one child earth side and thank God every moment for his love. Baby girl is super active right now as we sit here watching what else?... buzz, and Jackson keeps pointing at my belly telling me to look at baby. We already love this girl so much and I think we’re all excited to finally meet her, but for right now I’m soaking in this moment."
-
Bringing Lilah Home4
Not long after sharing that she'd given birth to Lilah, Tori shared this photo with Zach on Instagram, announcing that they'd brought their baby home. We're loving this giant stork bearing Lilah's name that they posed with -- and the fact that she seemed to sleep right on through such a big milestone in her life!
"It’s as if you were always here Lilah Ray," Tori wrote in her caption.
-
-
Sharing Something Special5
We simply could not get over it when Tori shared this photo of Lilah wearing the exact same dress that she wore when she was a newborn -- this photo has to have been so precious to her! "So this was the dress that my mom and dad brought me home from the hospital in," Lilah wrote. "It is so special that I get to share it with my daughter. It’s crazy that this sweet bean is almost 2 MONTHS OLD?!"
-
Sound Asleep6
All parents who have had a new baby living in their house know that sleep can often be hard to come by, so we're always glad when Tori shares the quieter moments with Lilah like this, all snuggled up on her mommy for a nap. These two look so cozy together, and we know that Tori had to really appreciate getting those snuggles in -- especially since it meant she could watch TV!
-
-
Rainy Day Snuggles7
Another Instagram story update, another glimpse of Lilah sound asleep while cuddling on her mom -- and on a rainy day, too? That's baby cuddle jackpot! She looks so cozy passed out on her mom's shoulder, and Tori looks happy to be sharing this sweet moment with her little girl. We hope she's cherishing all the times like these, because they don't stay this young forever!
-
Bonding8
Tori posted this pic not long after Lilah joined her family, and we love everything about it -- especially the way these two are looking at each other. There's already so much love between them, even though Lilah was still pretty new to the world when this was taken (and still is!). There's nothing like looking into a baby's eyes as a mom and imagining who they'll be when they grow up.
-
-
Even More Cuddles9
Is there ever such a thing as too many baby cuddles? We don't think so, and it seems like Tori doesn't, either. We love every time she's shared her and Lilah getting in some snuggles, and we can't get over how sweet Lilah looks, totally passed out. We're sure her mom appreciated these moments of peace and quiet... but she was probably loving the cuddles part of this nap more.
-
Mommy-Baby Love -- Times Two!10
Since Tori and her sister-in-law, Audrey Roloff, had their babies so close together, we have a feeling that they're going to end up being BFFs as they got older! Here's a pic of Audrey and Tori introducing baby Bode and baby Lilah for the first time shortly after his birth in January 2020. It's pretty special that these mamas got to experience this together, and we know Lilah will love this pic when she's older.
-
-
Mommy-Daughter Portrait11
In February 2020, Tori shared this photo with her special girl, and once again, it's a gorgeous photo of these two together, because Tori knows her stuff. At the time, she said that she and her family were getting over being sick, but we'd never know it by looking at this picture! We love how happy Tori looks ... and how Lilah is completely lost in thought while this was being taken.
-
Pure Bliss12
How cute are these two?! Lilah doesn't seem to be asleep here, but she's enjoying all the snuggles with her mom nonetheless, and it looks like the feeling is mutual. We can't get over how happy Tori looks, either. Like we said earlier, there's nothing like baby cuddles to totally make a mama's day, and it seems like Tori ended up hitting the jackpot with one super snuggly baby.
What a pair!
-
-
With Both Her Kids13
The only thing better than cuddling with one kid is cuddling with two, like Tori's doing here with Jackson and Lilah, who both happen to be all dressed up in their Christmas best. It's too adorable that Jackson's plaid shirt matches Lilah's dress, and we know more matching outfits like this are in their future.
"This is what it’s all about... matching outfits and cheesing big. I love these two so much," Tori wrote.
-
A Sweet Selfie14
With Tori as her mom, Lilah better get used to taking selfies -- and fast! Here, we have one of the earliest mom/daughter selfies, and we know that there will be plenty more to come. Tori is happy, while Lilah is probably just trying to figure out what the heck the phone is doing. Fortunately, her big brother Jackson is a total pro, so we're sure he'll have no problem showing her what to do.
-
-
Easter15
Since Tori's such a whiz at photography, we've seen a few family photos of her, Zach, and their kids since Lilah was born, but this one was taken on Easter, and we love how sweet Jackson and Lilah are together. But even more than that, we love that Lilah, totally mommy's little girl, is sitting on Tori's lap. Her tiny Easter outfit and matching bow couldn't have been more adorable!