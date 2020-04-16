15 of Tori Roloff's Precious Mother-Daughter Moments With Baby Lilah Thus Far



toriroloff/Instagram After following along with the Roloff family in Little People, Big World for so long, it feels like we know them personally. And seeing Tori and Zach Roloff's relationship and life together from the beginning has been so special -- especially since they started having kids. Today, they have two: Jackson, who's 2 1/2, and Lilah Ray, who was born in November 2019. Since Lilah joined their little fam, Tori's been all about sharing photos of her and her daughter on Instagram, both on her feed and on Instagram Stories. Getting to see these mom-daughter moments is so sweet -- they already have such a close bond!

Now that Lilah's here, it's hard to imagine Tori and Zach's family without her, and we are lucky enough to see glimpses of Lilah Roloff on a regular basis. Normally, those glimpses are beautifully captured, thanks to Tori's impressive photography skills.

Here are all the sweet mother-daughter moments that Lilah and Tori have shared so far. We know there are many, many more to come in the future -- especially once Lilah's walking and talking up a storm -- and we can't wait to continue watching this adorable kiddo continue to grow and change. So far, her mom is doing an amazing job -- not that we had any doubts!

Here's hoping that Lilah and Tori stay just as close as they are today in the future ... even during those dramatic teenage years. Something tells us that these two are going to end up being best friends for life.