Amy Schumer Reveals She 'Officially Changed' Her 11-Month-Old Son's Name

It's been almost a year since Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer welcomed their first child into the world, and now, she's opening up about a major change they had to make to their son's name. Apparently, Amy legally changed Gene's middle name recently, and the story behind it is actually pretty funny.
And in the end, we know Gene will thank her someday.
When he was born last year, Amy announced her baby's name on Instagram: Gene Attell Fischer.
Sounds pretty cute, right? Except, as some fans pointed out, Amy's baby name choice was a bit concerning, seeing as Gene Attell Fischer also happened to sound like "genital fissure."
Not exactly the kind of name anyone would want a kid growing up with -- and some people wondered if Amy was just messing with us -- but she and Chris seemed happy with the name, and everyone moved on.
But it sounds like Amy ultimately ended up having second thoughts.
On a new episode of her podcast, 3 Girls, 1 Keith, that debuted Tuesday, Amy Schumer explained that she'd changed Gene's name legally to Gene David Fischer and why. As it turns out, she didn't want him being mocked for his name after people pointed out to her that Gene Attell sounded like "genital."
"Our baby's name is officially changed," she said on the podcast. “It’s now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we by accident named our son 'genital.'"
Gene David Fischer is a pretty good name -- and it's a lot harder for other kids to mock.
Let's face it -- at some point, Gene would have had to deal with bullies on the playground who probably would have had a field day with his name. But fortunately, Amy was able to stop that before it happened, so the name change is probably for the best.
Plus, she has a funny story to share with her son when he gets older ... and we have a feeling he'll be thankful that she did eventually decide to change his name. No moms want their kid to get picked on!
Amy has been open about her journey to have a second child lately.
After Amy had a difficult pregnancy and birth with Gene, she's getting back in the saddle and attempting to conceive her and Chris' second child through IVF. As far as we know, they haven't had any success yet (and their journey may be a bit delayed, given what's going on in the world), but hopefully, they'll have some happy news to share soon.
Gene will make an adorable big brother!
In the end, it's obvious that Amy loves her little guy so much.
After all, no mom would want her kid to go through life being called Genital -- even if it was really funny.
Sounds like Amy and Chris made the right choice for them, and Gene David has a cool (and funny) story to tell people in the future about the first year of his life. Although, with Amy as his mom, we have a feeling that he'll end up with plenty of stories about his childhood to entertain people with, and that's definitely not a bad thing!
